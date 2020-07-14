More than 180 automotive gems, with a total value of over £250m, have been polished up to take part in Concours Virtual. The online show is “a celebration of the love of the automobile, which is something that endures through pandemics, recessions and uncertainty,” says McKeel Hagerty, CEO of event sponsor Hagerty, an insurance firm specialising in classic cars.

A 1927 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A Roadster commissioned by Rudolph Valentino

The stellar collection has been provided by private collectors, museums and manufacturers across the globe. Standouts include a 1927 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A Roadster originally commissioned by Hollywood icon Rudolph Valentino; a 1960 Porsche 356 reimagined by Rod Emory, a Los Angeles-based builder of “outlaw” Porsches; and the spaceship-like Lancia Stratos Zero, designed by Marcello Gandini in secret and debuted at the 1970 Turin Motor Show.

The “spaceship-like” 1970 Lancia Stratos Zero

They will be judged by a panel of more than 40 experts, including classic car collector and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and Charles Gordon-Lennox, owner of the Goodwood Estate. Virtual visitors will also be able to vote for their favourite cars in each of the 18 classes and encouraged to make donations to Unicef. The event’s organisers hope to raise £100,000 to support the charity’s initiatives to improve children’s welfare and education around the world.

concoursvirtual.com; until 9 August 2020