The full impact of the deadly Sars-like virus that has spread across China will take time to assess. But it’s clear there will be significant damage to the region’s economies and perhaps also to the reputation of China’s leaders for failing to tackle the coronavirus early enough to prevent its spread. Andreas Paleit discusses the political and economic impact of the outbreak with Tom Hancock, recently back from Wuhan, James Kynge in Hong Kong and Sue-Lin Wong in Shenzhen.





Contributors: Andreas Paleit, companies desk editor, Tom Hancock, China consumer industries correspondent, Sue-Lin Wong, South China correspondent, and James Kynge, global China editor. Producers: Fiona Symon and Persis Love.

