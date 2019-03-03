Thank you for your help!

Online education is a fast-evolving market: the past few years have seen several business schools create purely online MBAs.

So it is surprising that little has changed at the top of the FT’s online education ranking for 2019.

Warwick Business School retains the number one slot this year for the best online MBA, partly on the strength of its faculty, but also its value for money and its graduates’ career progression.

The growth in online education is reflected in the rankings with the arrival of the MBA@UNC programme, created by the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, at number five on the list. This course started as recently as July 2011 and has risen quickly through the ranks.

The key factors that decide the top 10 online MBAs are the career progress of alumni, the diversity of the cohort and the quality of online delivery. The two main criteria for career progress, as for the FT’s global MBA ranking, are alumni salaries three years after graduation and the percentage rise in salary.

Average salaries for the top online courses are comparable to those on the FT’s ranking of full-time, campus MBAs. The average salary across all online courses on this list is $148,742. This is not far off the $189,975 average for the top 10 full-time MBAs in the 2019 global ranking.

Warwick Business School’s alumni salary for their online MBA is particularly strong. Its online graduates earn $214,141 on average, compared with $118,406 for its full-time MBA ranking. This is partly due to the school’s strong reputation, but also because students on its online course tend to be older, have enjoyed more career progression and earn more than their full-time peers.

There is a difference in the way the percentage increase in salary is calculated. For online MBAs, we use alumni salaries on graduation as the base, as opposed to full-time MBAs, for which the pre-MBA salary is the base. Despite this, we can draw some interesting comparisons.

The big difference between online and full-time study is the salary increase. The average rise across the online courses is 32.1 per cent, compared with 119.5 per cent for the top 10 full-time MBAs in the 2019 global ranking.

This is due to student demographics. Full-time MBA students tend to be in their late 20s and at a point in their career where they enjoy rapid promotion. There is much more scope for them to increase their earnings after their MBA. Online MBA students, on the other hand, are more likely to be in their mid-30s and to switch careers after graduating. This means their salary is more likely to plateau — or even decrease — after the course.

The ranking also highlights a common misunderstanding about online MBA courses. Many people think that they attract more international students compared with full-time courses because they can be studied anywhere.

The data suggests this is incorrect. The average percentage of overseas students at the five US schools in this year’s online MBA list is just 6.8 per cent. This contrasts to an average of 42.7 per cent for the seven US schools in the top 10 of the full-time MBA ranking. This suggests that in-person networking remains key for full-time MBA students.

Key to the table Weighting percentages shown in brackets.

For the three gender-related criteria, schools that have 50:50 (male: female) composition receive the highest score. Salary today US$ (20): average alumni salary three years after graduation, $ PPP equivalent (see methodology).† Salary increase (10): percentage increase in alumni salary in the current job versus three years ago on graduation. † Value for money (3): calculated according to alumni’s salary, fees and other costs.† Career progress (4): progression in the alumni’s seniority and the size of company they now work for, versus three years ago on graduation.† Aims achieved (4): the extent to which alumni fulfilled their goals for taking an online MBA.† Careers service (4): the effectiveness of the school’s careers service in terms of career counselling, personal development, networking events and recruitment, as rated by the school’s alumni.† Programme delivery (5): how alumni rate the online delivery of live teaching, other teaching materials and online exams.† Online interaction (10): how alumni rate the interaction between students, teamwork and the availability of faculty.† Female faculty (3): percentage of female members of faculty. Female students (3): percentage of female students on the MBA programme. Women on board (1): percentage of female members on the school’s advisory board. International faculty (4): percentage of faculty whose citizenship differs from their country of employment. International students (4): percentage of current students whose citizenship differs from the country the school is located in. International board (2): percentage of the board whose citizenship differs from the country in which the business school is situated. International mobility (5): based on alumni citizenship and the countries where they worked before their MBA, on graduation and three years after graduation.† Faculty with doctorates (5): percentage of full-time faculty with a doctoral degree. Corporate social responsibility (3): proportion of credits from core courses dedicated to CSR, ethics, social and environmental issues. FT research rank (10): calculated according to number of articles published by a school’s current, full-time faculty members in 50 academic and practitioner journals between January 2016 and December 2018. Rank combines absolute number of publications, with the number weighted relative to the faculty’s size. † Includes data for the class of 2015 and one or two preceding classes where available.