Print this page

European leaders clash over vaccine distribution at a marathon virtual summit, holders of UK government bonds are suffering the worst quarter in at least two decades as Britain’s economic prospects brighten, Jack Ma’s Ant Group demands bigger fees to rebuild valuation after pulled IPO, and comfort foods like doughnuts and mac and cheese proved popular during the pandemic. 



EU leaders clash over vaccine distribution in tense summit 

https://www.ft.com/content/486a65fe-0608-4230-b9d5-c990f10d5be8


Investors in UK government bonds suffer worst quarter for two decades

https://www.ft.com/content/0ea28218-7296-4b09-9cae-4b84a27a9e0c


Jack Ma’s Ant demands bigger fees to rebuild valuation after pulled IPO

https://www.ft.com/content/e6d0dffe-a691-484e-9c3e-434d1553a3d6


Pandemic comfort food offers too much solace

https://www.ft.com/content/74497d5f-4bf4-4031-b424-b70a4547d23c?


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast