Six super-smart men’s shirts
Refresh your look with a modern take on the formal staple
Ralph Lauren Purple Label twill Glen shirt, £320
Louis Vuitton silk Travertine shirt, £1,100
Prada cotton-mix poplin shirt, £445, matchesfashion.com
Giorgio Armani cotton shirt, £490
Saint Laurent silk printed shirt, £755, brownsfashion.com
Gucci cotton shirt, £430, brownsfashion.com
