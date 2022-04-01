Benjamin Canares

Ralph Lauren Purple Label twill Glen shirt, £320

Louis Vuitton silk Travertine shirt, £1,100

Prada cotton-mix poplin shirt, £445, matchesfashion.com

Giorgio Armani cotton shirt, £490

Saint Laurent silk printed shirt, £755, brownsfashion.com

Gucci cotton shirt, £430, brownsfashion.com

