Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as the company’s chief executive on Monday, and an activist investor has called on commodities giant Glencore to spin off its thermal coal business. Plus, the FT’s global pharmaceutical correspondent, Hannah Kuchler, explains how Pfizer came to dominate the market for Covid jabs and what the concerns are about the company’s market power.

Activist calls on Glencore to spin off coal assets

Jack Dorsey resigns as Twitter chief executive

The inside story of the Pfizer vaccine: ‘a once-in-an-epoch windfall’

