The US government has been partially closed since December 22 over the border funding issue, leading thousands of federal workers to stay home or work without pay, and shuttering museums and national parks. Katie Martin discusses the reasons for the stand-off with the FT’s James Politi and Kadhim Shubber.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Katie Martin, capital markets editor, James Politi, world trade editor and Kadhim Shubber, US legal correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon