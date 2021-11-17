On trial in the Vatican
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Gas prices jump as Germany suspends certification of Kremlin-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/e08f700a-75e9-427d-b360-2a7c99c3fb24
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have agreed to hold talks aimed at reducing tensions as US anxiety grows over China’s expanding nuclear arsenal and its recent test of a hypersonic weapon, Germany’s energy regulator said it had “temporarily suspended” certification of the Kremlin-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and today a high stakes trial involving the Holy See’s investments in a London property development is set to resume in a court in the Vatican.
US and China agree to hold talks on nuclear arsenals
https://www.ft.com/content/6e8ad43b-0bb8-4d03-b768-dcb534589841
Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline - with Erika Solomon
https://www.ft.com/content/a5141b69-0655-48b2-a53a-76d841b02702
Vatican cardinal goes on trial in landmark financial corruption case - with Miles Johnson
https://www.ft.com/content/9ead42bd-d6bb-4b02-b160-00cfd0e400f3
UK ad watchdog investigates ‘meme coin’ Floki Inu’s London marketing blitz
https://www.ft.com/content/741bc6ac-74cc-405b-a9f3-93d2a98bfeca
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published