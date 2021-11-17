Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have agreed to hold talks aimed at reducing tensions as US anxiety grows over China’s expanding nuclear arsenal and its recent test of a hypersonic weapon, Germany’s energy regulator said it had “temporarily suspended” certification of the Kremlin-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and today a high stakes trial involving the Holy See’s investments in a London property development is set to resume in a court in the Vatican.





US and China agree to hold talks on nuclear arsenals

Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline - with Erika Solomon

Vatican cardinal goes on trial in landmark financial corruption case - with Miles Johnson

UK ad watchdog investigates ‘meme coin’ Floki Inu’s London marketing blitz

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

