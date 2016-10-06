Facebook looks to broaden VR horizons through Oculus

Facebook is working to make virtual reality more accessible and appeal to an audience beyond gamers, by lowering the technology’s cost and building new social networking experiences for its Oculus headsets.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook chief executive, opened Oculus’ annual developer event in Silicon Valley by saying that the virtual reality industry was expanding at a “faster rate than any of us had expected”, as Google and Sony launch their new VR headsets.

“We are here to make VR the next major computing platform,” Mr Zuckerberg said. “At Facebook this is something we are really committed to.”

That includes spending a total of $500m to fund development of new VR content, from games to 360-degree videos, including $10m for new educational experiences. Oculus is partnering with Walt Disney to bring some of its best-known characters to VR later this year.

“The breadth and depth of content Oculus has secured reflects the unrivalled scale Facebook brings to the table,” said Ben Wood, tech analyst at CCS Insight.

Mr Zuckerberg also showed off new kinds of communication between people both inside and outside VR. In one demonstration, virtual avatars chatted with a video caller using Facebook Messenger. Oculus is also enabling users to create avatars that they can use across a variety of games on its headset.

Related article PlayStation VR: almost just right Easy to use, a reasonable price and with a good offering of games, I have only one reservation

“Virtual reality is the perfect platform to put people first because of [its sense of] presence: you feel like you are really there in another place with people,” Mr Zuckerberg said.

He also revealed that Oculus is working on a standalone VR headset that promises to combine the best of PC and mobile VR and follows similar demonstrations of standalone VR prototypes by chipmakers Intel and Qualcomm in recent months.

Oculus also unveiled new graphics processing technology designed to lower the cost of the PC required to support its existing Rift headset. The cheapest “VR-ready” PC will now cost as little as $500, down from $1,000 just a few months ago, after Oculus worked with graphics chipmakers Nvidia and AMD.

The biggest new hardware products of the event were its handheld Touch controllers, costing $199, and a “room scale” sensor system that will allow users to walk around in a VR world, rather than using the Rift only while seated.

Those announcements showed how Oculus was having to play catch-up with HTC Vive, its main rival in PC-based VR, Mr Wood said.

“On hardware, this [event] felt more like catch-up than breakthrough innovation,” he said. “HTC seems to have the jump on them in hardware terms.”