Your setter/compiler handle/pseudonym/alter ego: In the FT, I’m Jason.

Why? It plays on my love of the Argonautica, the subject of my PhD.

Real name: Paul McKenna.

Where are you? Ha! At this precise moment I am in Eastbourne, UK but I am returning to work in Israel. Long-term, my home is China.

Years compiling: Twenty-plus years. About 18 I would guess for the FT.

And measured in number of crosswords, roughly: No idea! Many hundreds. All of the themed puzzles over 15 years in Mephisto — which has no black squares — for the Sunday Times, plus the FT, Telegraph Toughie, Times cryptic, 180-odd Times Latin.

Full time or part-time with another job? Part-time.

Did your school mention crossword compiling in career discussions? It was never mentioned as a career option. I am a construction manager in the oil and gas pipeline industry.

Who or what got you into cryptic crosswords? The school Latin master gave us some simple crosswords. Later in life, I drifted into solving as a word game challenge, then clue-writing competitions, then setting.

Walk us through your compiling strategy: I try to write half a dozen clues each day for whichever of my commissions is at the top of the pile. It goes on with continual self-checking and revision.

So you think you’re hard . . . I am adaptable. My Mephistos are clearly designed to be a tough challenge, my FT ones are probably on the easier side for most regular solvers.

The clue you wished you’d written: Colin Dexter’s Azed prize-winner “Item Gran arranged family slides in (12, two words)” is superb! (answer below).

And the clue you’re glad you did: “Soldier on a grave” (9) (answer below).

What’s the topic of conversation when you come across other compilers? Crossword-related. Elegance, I suppose, in clues, grid fills and grid patterns.

Any advice for solvers? Work steadily through the clues once and then return to the beginning but looking for extra help from the grid.

And for wannabe compilers? Get your work checked thoroughly. Do not expect to hit the big time too quickly.

Your favourite/least favourite other word game Polygon in the Times is fun. I gave up on Wordle very quickly once it became clear that there was nothing other than luck in guessing a starter word.

Answers: Magic lantern (anagram of “item gran” surrounding clan for family). Persevere (Soldier on, a = per, grave = severe)