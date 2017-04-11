Vodafone complains to India regulator about Jio tactics

Vodafone has complained to India’s telecoms regulator about an alleged breach by disruptive new entrant Reliance Jio, which it accuses of continuing to promote a controversial free service offer after being ordered to stop.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India last Thursday told Jio to scrap a promotion under which customers could receive three months of free data services if they subscribed before April 15.

Jio’s parent Reliance Industries, chaired by Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, has poured more than $25bn into its push into the telecoms sector, raising the ire of competitors.

The regulatory intervention was the first against an unprecedented service giveaway Jio has pursued since its launch in September. The promotion infuriated rivals that accuse it of unfair competition. Jio said last week that it accepted the order and would withdraw the free offer “as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days”.

It had already ended a more sweeping giveaway that offered free services without any conditions, which ran from September until March 31.

But in a letter to TRAI, Vodafone alleged that Jio had flouted the spirit of the order. Instead of winding down, it said Jio had ramped up its promotion following the order, “luring” customers through SMS messages to take advantage of the free service offer before it closed on Monday.

The complaint underlines the concern among some in the industry over officials’ reluctance to deal firmly with Jio, a subsidiary of the oil refining giant Reliance Industries, which has for decades been famed for its political influence.

Such concerns date back to the early days of the venture. In 2013, the Association of Unified Service Providers of India condemned a government decision to allow 4G spectrum to be used for voice services. The industry body said the move meant Jio would enjoy a “huge bonanza”, having focused all its spectrum purchases on 4G, which was priced cheaply because of its limited use potential.

More recently, telecoms companies such as Vodafone, Idea Cellular and market leader Bharti Airtel have criticised the decision to allow Reliance to offer free services for six months even though promotional offers are normally limited to three months.

Jio dismissed those complaints by saying that its six-month giveaway was in fact two separate three-month promotions. In response to Vodafone’s latest complaint, it condemned “deliberate attempts by competitors to create unnecessary confusion in the market”.

Even after ending its giveaway, Jio’s service is priced well below the prevailing rates before it entered the industry, forcing rivals to slash their own pricing in recent months.

The disruption prompted UK-based Vodafone to abandon plans for an initial public offering of its Indian unit, in favour of a merger with Idea Cellular, the third-ranked operator by subscriber numbers.