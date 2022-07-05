Economics class: Would carbon food labels change the way you shop?
Specification:
Market failure, asymmetric information, allocative efficiency
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Would carbon food labels change the way you shop?
Explain what is meant by market failure
Explain what is meant by asymmetric information
Using a diagram, analyse the potential effects of carbon labelling
‘The single most emission-intensive item in our digital supermarket is beef fillet steak.’ Evaluate whether the implementation of carbon labelling schemes will be sufficient to nudge consumers towards more environmentally sustainable alternatives
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
