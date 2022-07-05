This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Market failure, asymmetric information, allocative efficiency

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Would carbon food labels change the way you shop?

Explain what is meant by market failure

Explain what is meant by asymmetric information

Using a diagram, analyse the potential effects of carbon labelling

‘The single most emission-intensive item in our digital supermarket is beef fillet steak.’ Evaluate whether the implementation of carbon labelling schemes will be sufficient to nudge consumers towards more environmentally sustainable alternatives

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College