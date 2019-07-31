Print this page

Sterling has taken a beating in the currency markets, falling to a fresh two-year low against the US dollar on Tuesday. Michael Hunter discusses why this has happened and who will be affected with Katie Martin, the FT's capital markets editor.


Contributors: Michael Hunter, markets reporter, and Katie Martin, capital markets editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

