The technology stocks that have powered US equities to record highs this summer went into sharp reverse on Thursday, and Apple has for the first time published a human rights policy that commits to respecting “freedom of information and expression”. Plus, the FT’s Katrina Manson will explain why the US military is eyeing a new generation of space weapons.





US shares slide 3.5% as tech stocks go into sharp reverse

https://www.ft.com/content/acbd4efd-e8ef-4d16-bf0c-83fc4df83601





Apple commits to freedom of speech after criticism of China censorship

ft.com/content/a88f5d3d-0102-4616-8b3f-cb0661ba305d?





US military officials eye new generation of space weapons

https://www.ft.com/content/d44aa332-f564-4b4a-89b7-1685e4579e72

