Facebook will use footage from police body cameras to train its computers to recognise gun attack videos, after it was heavily criticised for failing to prevent the spread of images of last year’s Christchurch shootings.

The social network said on Tuesday that it would provide cameras to the UK’s Metropolitan Police for firearms training exercises.

Facebook will use the images captured by the cameras to train its content moderation programs to “rapidly identify real-life first person shooter incidents and remove them from our platform”.

The company confirmed it was also in active discussions with law enforcement agencies in the US for similar partnerships.

The announcement came a day before Facebook, alongside other internet platforms such as Google and Twitter, was set to testify before a US Senate committee on how it was tackling the proliferation of violent and extremist content online, and working with law enforcement.

Facebook has long used a combination of automated AI tools, as well as human moderators, to monitor harmful content on the platform. But it came under sharp criticism earlier this year after a white supremacist killed 51 people in an attack on two mosques in New Zealand, while livestreaming the graphic footage via Facebook’s Live service.

In the aftermath of the attacks, the video was uploaded by users more than 1.5m times across the site before it was taken down by Facebook, raising questions about the company’s ability to successfully detect and police extremist material.

Facebook said on Tuesday that the video of the attack in Christchurch did not prompt its automatic detection systems because it did not already have enough content “depicting first-person footage of violent events to effectively train our machine learning technology”.

“The technology Facebook is seeking to create could help identify firearms attacks in their early stages and potentially assist police across the world in their response to such incidents,” said Neil Basu, the UK’s top-ranking counter terrorism police officer.

“Technology that automatically stops live streaming of attacks once identified, would also significantly help prevent the glorification of such acts and the promotion of the toxic ideologies that drive them,” he added.

The footage will also be provided to the UK Home Office, and potentially shared with other companies to help develop similar technology to stop the live streaming of firearms attacks elsewhere online, the Met said. Facebook will not pay the Met to use its data, but will provide the cameras free of charge.

The project is an extension of Facebook’s work with the national Counter-Terrorism Internet Referral Unit, which is based within the Met. The team works with social media companies such as Facebook to ensure the removal of harmful online terrorist material and to investigate hundreds of national counter-terrorism threats, via tech platforms.

Separately, Facebook has introduced several policy changes, including restrictions on users who post live content, in its efforts to combat harmful content online.

Several high profile far-right commentators, such as US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and the British alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, were banned from the platform recently for breach of its hate-speech policies.