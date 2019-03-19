Is there a risk that the Brexit process collapses next week and the UK crashes out of the EU on March 29?

As they watch the mayhem in parliament, investors could be forgiven for wondering whether some sudden twist is about to happen that sends Britain over the cliff-edge.

But while caution is understandable, it’s hard to see how an Article 50 extension won’t now happen.

It looks pretty certain that Theresa May won’t bring her third meaningful vote (MV3) to the Commons this week. That’s partly because of Speaker John Bercow’s ruling yesterday but mainly because it’s still not clear she has the numbers to win.

Instead, Mrs May will go to the EU heads of government meeting in Brussels, try to extract some extra change to the backstop and put MV3 to the Commons next Monday or Tuesday.

But where does that leave matters — especially if she loses MV3 next week?

First, we need to gauge what the EU will do at its summit on Thursday. As Alex Barker reports today, the EU will probably agree, in principle, the conditions and length of any extension.

The EU will either signal a short extension of up to three months to allow for ratification of Mrs May’s deal if it passes next week; or a longer extension if she fails.

Once they know what has happened to MV3, the EU and UK will next week give formal approval to an extension (long or short) through a written procedure.

“There’s a recognition among senior EU officials that an extension requires a degree of flexibility on their part and that it would be counterproductive to force the UK to accept one or the other,” adds Mujtaba Rahman of Eurasia Group. “This isn’t a particularly contentious view in capitals or in Brussels.”

Once the EU-UK agreement on an extension has happened, that’s not the end of the story. The new end date for Article 50 still has to be approved by votes in the Commons and Lords in what is called a “draft affirmative procedure”.

According to Maddy Thimont Jack, researcher at the Institute for Government, these votes would likely be preceded by 90-minute debates.

Is there a risk of this process falling apart in parliament? It’s hard to see how. In the Commons, hard Brexiter Conservatives might vote against the date change. But the extension is bound to be backed by the clear majority of MPs who reject no deal.

In the Lords, there is always a risk of filibustering. But a Labour official tells me: “The Lords will follow the lead set by the Commons. The House is overwhelmingly pro-European and I can’t see them allowing filibustering to happen.”

In short, the only question now is whether Mrs May gets her deal over the line next week in what will be the third and probably final try. No deal — at least at this stage — looks pretty much impossible.

