Pension funds have been the focus of some worrying news over the past few weeks. But don’t panic! Money Clinic host Claer Barrett is joined by the FT’s global pensions correspondent, Josephine Cumbo, and chartered financial planner David Hearne to explain what’s going on, and to offer some reassurance. Whatever type of retirement fund you have, this episode is packed with information to help you understand your pension better.

