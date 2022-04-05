This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: Atrocities prompt more calls to ban Russian energy

Marc Filippino

Good morning from the Financial Times. Today is Tuesday, April 5th, and this is your FT News Briefing.

One of Silicon Valley’s most influential venture capital firms is going to have a new leader. A Chinese technology giant is caught between opportunity in Russia and US sanctions. And in Europe, calls to cut energy ties with Russia are growing louder. Plus, Elon Musk has taken a huge stake in Twitter.

Sujeet Indap

It is unusual for any individual CEO to take a personal stake in another company, particularly one that doesn’t necessarily have a relevance to his industry or expertise. But with Elon, everything’s on the table, I guess.

Marc Filippino

The FT's Sujeet Indap will help us figure out Musk's latest move.

The venture capital firm Sequoia Capital is a bedrock of Silicon Valley. For the past 50 years, it’s backed tech companies that have reshaped consumer and corporate life, including Apple and Google. Yesterday announced a rare leadership change. Roelof Botha will take over in July when the current CEO, Doug Leone, retires. Botha now runs Sequoia’s US and European operations. This is only the third leadership change in the firm’s history. But the new head of Sequoia won’t have full control of the firm’s global operations. A letter to investors spelled out limits to Botha’s new role, especially when it comes to Sequoia’s China operation.

Yesterday, French president Emmanuel Macron proposed a full ban on Russian oil and coal. This comes as details emerge of Russian atrocities in Ukraine, including mass killings. The EU wants to escalate pressure on Russia, but it’s been held back by Europe’s dependence on Russian energy. Germany’s finance minister yesterday said all options were on the table. The FT’s Brussels bureau chief Sam Fleming says Germany already has plans to wean itself off Russian energy, but at a slower pace.

Sam Fleming

It set out policies to wean itself off Russian coal, oil and gas. But over a cautiously defined, a protracted period rather than going cold turkey. And what we’ve seen from German ministers, including Robert Habeck, the economy minister, has been a reiteration really of that point. Germany has already suggested it’s going to work towards stopping coal exports from Russia by the end of the summer and Russian oil imports by the end of this year. And then substantially weaning itself off gas imports from Russia midway through 2024. But what he appears to be saying is that reiterating the point of view that this needs to be done gradually rather than in a sort of overnight move. The problem is that this comes against a growing feeling among many capitals in the EU, obviously in the US as well, that a very, very big response is now required in terms of sanctions given what is transpiring in Ukraine.

Marc Filippino

There’s also differing views on how damaging an energy ban would be.

Sam Fleming

Clearly, German industry is very strong in saying that, especially on the gas front, this just would be too damaging for German industry to suddenly stop Russian gas imports. On the other hand, we had Valdis Dombrovskis, who’s the executive vice-president of the European Commission, saying on the doorstep that while undoubtedly cutting Russian gas would be damaging, he also suggested it was something that the European economy could manage to deal with.

Marc Filippino

Sam Fleming is the FT’s Brussels bureau chief.

One of the most influential people on Twitter is, of course, Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He’s got more than 80mn followers on the social media site. But why settle for influence when you can have ownership? Yesterday, US regulators disclosed that Musk had taken a nearly 10 per cent stake in Twitter, making him the largest individual shareholder in the social media company. Our US Lex editor Sujeet Indap has some thoughts on this.

Sujeet Indap

It’s fairly extraordinary that Elon Musk is worth roughly $200bn, something close to that, and can single-handedly just reach into his piggy bank or bank account and put a couple of billion dollars into a really big, famous company like you and I would put some of our 401K allocation into index funds, let’s say. And Elon Musk is gonna be really rich no matter what happens with this deal, even though it’s gonna be potentially very influential at a very large company.

Marc Filippino

That said Sujeet, why do you think Musk is doing this? What might he be thinking?

Sujeet Indap

So it’s unclear what he wants. Is he trying to just put some of his $200bn fortune to work? Does he just wanna be a contrarian or just break the mould and be the centre of the conversation or some have even speculated he could be part of perhaps a buyout group that could take Twitter private. This had been contemplated a few years ago when hedge fund Elliott and Silver Lake were agitating. At the same time, he’s the CEO of a big public company called Tesla that’s worth more than a trillion dollars and that theoretically should keep him busy, too. So it’s all a head scratcher. But with the 10 per cent stake, being the largest shareholder, it’s worth several billion dollars now, he can definitely make himself a voice in the boardroom if he wants, in the way he has on the platform itself.

Marc Filippino

OK, so Twitter clearly like this. Yesterday, it was up about 30 per cent after the announcement was made. Do people think that Musk is gonna be good for the company or is this kind of just rolling with the whole meme stock craze that we’ve seen over the past few years?

Sujeet Indap

Yeah, that’s a great observation. I mean, it seems like this immediately turns Twitter into a meme stock, and you wonder how much of his fanboys and acolytes are just piling into the stock. Twitter has struggled of late. Tech companies have struggled, like, generally, but there’s always been a question on for as much influence Twitter has in the broader discourse, it hasn’t been a great growth stock as a business that generates ad revenue in the way that Facebook used to, or even Snap now, which is valued much more at a higher multiple than Twitter. So it very well could be he just thinks the stock is cheap, too, and it’s gonna run up either because there is this meme stock phenomenon or that the business is actually gonna turn around and become the growth story that they’d hoped for for years.

Marc Filippino

Sujeet Indap is US editor of our Lex column.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has been a boon for Chinese companies. The telecoms giant Huawei for once saw phone sales in Russia rise 300 per cent in the first two weeks of March, just as western companies were suspending operations because of sanctions. Other Chinese companies saw similar gains. But for Huawei, expanding further into Russia is a tricky decision.

Ryan McMorrow

If it chooses to take the opportunity and really sell into Russia, then it’s gonna potentially cut off the rest of its business in the west.

Marc Filippino

That’s the FT’s China technology correspondent Ryan McMorrow. He reminds us that Huawei has been under tough US sanctions since 2020.

Ryan McMorrow

So after Huawei was sanctioned by the US, they really started going hard at a lot of different sanction-proofing projects because there are so many different areas that they had to beef up to be able to continue selling smartphones and telecom gears throughout the world. There’s just so many US components, software involved in the tech supply chain that Huawei has really had to try to reinvent the wheel. So it started hiring and building Russian research centres because there’s a lot of good engineers there.

Marc Filippino

Ryan says US officials are watching Huawei and they say they could take action if they find the company bypassing sanctions to sell to Russia. Meanwhile, Huawei has remained tight-lipped for other reasons.

Ryan McMorrow

Just in China, there’s so much support for Russia’s war in Ukraine that Chinese companies that have come out and said that they’re not doing business with Russia any more have all come under nationalist attacks online. So if Huawei, which is like this Chinese national champion, is really the pride of many of these nationalists, if Huawei was to cut off Russia, it would definitely face attacks at home.

Marc Filippino

Ryan McMorrow is the FT’s China technology correspondent.

Before we go, some news from the fusion energy front, a British energy start-up called First Light Fusion has managed to combine atomic nuclei in what could be a big step in generating fusion energy. That’s the reaction that powers the sun and scientists have been trying for decades to make it commercially viable. It’s low carbon, it’s safe, and a small amount is believed to be able to power a house for hundreds of years. First Light’s approach is called projectile fusion. It generates energy in the form of neutrons by forcing deuterium isotopes to fuse. Now, I don’t know what that means, but the company says this could be a faster route to commercial fusion power.

You can read more on all of these stories at FT.com.

