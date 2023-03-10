This is an audio transcript of the FT Weekend podcast episode: ‘Elif Batuman rethinks Russian literature’

Lilah Raptopoulos

Almost immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, a rift opened up about what to do about Russian culture. On the one hand, cultural institutions wanted to show that they condemned Russian aggression. The Munich Philharmonic sacked Valery Gergiev, probably the best known Russian conductor, after he made statements supporting the war. Operas, including the National Polish Opera, cancelled productions by Russian composers. And all of this seemed to reflect what Ukrainian artists and writers wanted too.

Elif Batuman

A really short time after February 24th, like a matter of days, a bunch of literary groups in Ukraine cosigned a letter calling for a total boycott of Russian books in the world. And the letter, the rationale was these books are containers that have a toxin in them, and through these containers, that toxin is spread throughout the world.

Lilah Raptopoulos

The other opinion on this was that artists, especially dead artists, should not be held accountable for President Vladimir Putin’s war. The people who felt that way tended to be western culture lovers. Often artists and intellectuals themselves, including groups like PEN Germany.

Elif Batuman

And in response, PEN Germany put out a press release which was “The enemy is Putin, not Pushkin.” And these two points were made. One was that literature and politics must be kept separate. And the other was Dostoyevsky and, you know, to a lesser extent, Pushkin were oppressed and persecuted by the Tsar and were anti-autocratic. And, you know, therefore they were dissident writers and they were good. And Putin is autocratic and bad, and they would have been against Putin now.

Lilah Raptopoulos

That’s writer Elif Batuman. Elif and I are talking about this because in addition to writing bestselling novels, she has a PhD in comparative literature. Her first book is actually a collection of essays about Russian books and the people who read them. She’s travelled a lot in Russia and in Ukraine and in other parts of the region. And she recently published a new essay we really liked here called “Reading the Russian classics in the shadow of the Ukraine war.” So today, on our first segment, we get into it. Because it’s been a year now and Elif thinks there’s still some nuance missing. To her, the reason to rethink the Russian classics isn’t just because they come from Russia. It’s because the concept of Russian imperialism is baked into them.

Elif Batuman

The idea of boycotting, you know, I as a western liberal myself, I’m not in favour of boycotting, but I think we should oppose boycotting for reasons that aren’t going to like, exasperate, inflame and gaslight critics of the Russian novel and its use in Ukraine.

Lilah Raptopoulos

After that, we turn our attention to music. Our music critic, Arwa Haider, joins us to talk through a couple of recent trends.

This is FT Weekend. I’m Lilah Raptopoulos.

Before we get into my interview with Elif, let me explain what I mean when I say Russian literature. We’re talking about books from the 19th century, like Tolstoy’s book War and Peace, his novel Anna Karenina and Dostoyevsky’s Crime and Punishment. Books that are known as the Russian greats. What all of these books have in common is that they’re known for being very long, bleak and complicated. For example, in Crime and Punishment, the main character kills a woman and then spends the next 400 pages regretting it. But people are attracted to these novels because they’re hard but in a good way, the way math is hard. They’re known to be pure and full of universal truths.

Elif, it’s such a pleasure to have you. Welcome back to the show.

Elif Batuman

Thank you. I’m happy to be here.

Lilah Raptopoulos

So I spoke with you last time as a novelist. You are also a journalist and an essayist, and with a background in Russian literature, you have a PhD from Stanford in comparative literature. And now, in light of Russia’s war against Ukraine, you seem to be re-examining your relationship to a lot of it. And a lot of people are. So first, my first question is really, how did you get into Russian literature originally? Do you remember what first drew you to it?

Elif Batuman

Yeah, the first Russian novel I read was Anna Karenina, which I read as a teenager, which was in the ‘90s. And what drew me to it was this feeling — actually read it in English, in Ankara, where my . . . it’s my mother’s old copy. My family’s from Turkey. And they had a lot of books that were considered sort of universal and human. And I really . . . I related to it as to a human universal document and not at all a Russian one. And that was of a piece, I think, with the way that literature was taught and consumed in the ‘90s.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. And can you explain sort of . . . can you describe the reputation Russian literature has in the western world? You know, people are kind of obsessed with it as part of the western canon. And why?

Elif Batuman

Yeah, I think it has . . . I don’t know. It has a reputation for a kind of rigour and seriousness and philosophical content. And I think a lot of that comes from how long the books are, from the titles, from the kind of also the seriousness with which literature is taken in Russia, which you see, which is part of what drew me to it, that the tradition starts with Pushkin and Pushkin’s personal censor is Tsar Nikolai. And, you know, Dostoyevsky is sentenced to a mock execution like that. There’s the sense that what the Russian writers are doing is really high stakes, and it comes packaged in these books that are, you know, Crime and Punishment, Fathers and Sons, War and Peace, and that these are going to provide some insight into the human condition that’s been really like processed in this very rigorous philosophical way.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Mmm. Can you tell me? So we’re talking mostly 19th-century literature and what was going on in Russia at the time?

Elif Batuman

Well, so the big European novel traditions are English is the major one, and French and those both start around the 18th century. And the 18th century, there is no novel tradition in Russia. It’s that’s the century when Peter the Great, and then Catherine the Great are transforming Russia into a westward-facing empire that can compete with the military and increasingly imperial power of England and France. And in the early 19th century, Russian literature kind of starts with Pushkin, you know, and these classes are taught in universities as the age of empire that Tolstoy, Dostoyevsky and Pushkin are writers of the Age of Empire. All of them, in some way or another, fall afoul of the Tsar’s power and imperial power. But they’re all also benefiting from it.

Lilah Raptopoulos

What’s happening at this time is that Russia is expanding. It’s taking over parts of the Caucasus and Central Asia. And in the late 18th century, it takes full control of a big chunk of modern-day Ukraine. The Ukraine takeover happens without a lot of bloodshed, but it’s particularly hard on writers and intellectuals. Catherine the Great bans Ukrainian language and shuts down the Ukrainian church. The references to all of this expansion in the great Russian novels are subtle. Take for example Anna Karenina. Here’s the plot: a married woman is attracted to another man and she feels powerless against that lust. That’s a personal story, right? But both her husband and her lover just so happened to make their livelihoods off of Russia’s expansion.

Elif Batuman

Anna Karenina starts with Anna, married to Karenin, who I, you know, I remembered him as from being a TA and (chuckles) Anna Karenina classes I remember that Karenin’s a minis . . . he’s in the civil ser . . . , he’s a high-ranking civil servant and he’s one of these orders and he’s done some kind of work with the subject races. And I was just like, you know, what were the subject races? That doesn’t sound good. So I looked that up and it was, Karenin was based in part on this real-life foreign minister Pyotr Valuev, who was active in resettling the Bashkirs, which was a population that was, you know, it was it involved Russia annexing more property and having more territory and having to resettle the people who originally lived there. And Valuev also was famous for putting out a circular that proposed drastically curtailing the publication of Ukrainian language texts, both religious and educational texts, throughout the Russian empire.

Lilah Raptopoulos

So just to repeat that, Karenin, Anna’s husband, is based on a Russian minister who wanted to forbid Ukrainians from using their language. He also worked to displace and subjugate bunch of other ethnicities. And then not to be outdone, Vronsky, Anna’s big love, is a military officer who is offered a post to conquer Uzbekistan. He doesn’t go so he can stay with Ana, but after she dies, he then goes off to fight the Ottomans in eastern Europe.

Elif Batuman

The book ends with Vronsky is on a train to Serbia, where he’s going to fight the Ottomans as part of this, like, pan-Slavic cause. So he ends up kind of on the side of the empire again. So in both of these cases, we see that the empire, the interests of empire prevail, basically.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, yeah, yeah. OK, so at this point you might be thinking, “Well, of course, Anna Karenina reflects the events of the time. Where else was Tolstoy supposed to get his plot points? But this is where things get really interesting, because Elif thinks that the problem with the imperial novels runs much deeper. It isn’t just that they reflect a time period. It’s that they reinforce that period’s narratives of power. It’s a theory Elif is borrowing from the literary scholar Edward Said. He’s considered to be the founder of postcolonial studies.

Elif Batuman

This is an argument that Edward Said first made about English and French novels in a book called Culture and Imperialism. And his point is that the first sustained tradition of novels where they were like the dominant literary form and they were being written really fast in response to each other. That starts in England and also in France, at a time when England is the biggest empire that has ever been and France’s rival. And basically Said’s case is that the novels and the empires were in a constant dialogue, and they were often in some ways supporting each other, that the empires made the novels possible. But the novels in some imaginative or cognitive way made the empires possible. So you would see like minor characters or like, you know, no good sons would get sent off to the colonies. That was a place to sort of dump off the minor characters. You would see certain plot lines being financed in certain ways by wealth that comes from the colonies. There’s a famous reading of Mansfield Park where Edward Said shows that Mansfield Park is actually operating on the proceeds of a sugar plantation in Antigua. And then the further argument is that while Mansfield Park is about, you know, Fanny Price comes to this house and everyone’s kind of like unreasonable. But she is reasonable. And thanks to her virtues, she marries the baronet’s son and she inherits the property and it becomes hers. And she kind of gets to, like, push the other people out. (laughter) So in a way, that story sort of recapitulates the colonial enterprise. Or you could say Robinson Crusoe, it’s about a European man who comes to a non-European island and exploits its natural and human resources.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right. In other words, the idea that you could just go somewhere and take over that land and get profit from it, the idea that you could have a colony was new in the 19th century, and for it to become popular, it had to kind of get lodged into our imagination. And what better tool than the novel? You don’t even need to have characters screaming on behalf of colonialism in the novel. The colonies can just be out there in the background for people like Robinson Crusoe to take advantage of and enjoy.

To Elif, what matters most is what people think in Ukraine. They’re the ones that have been culturally oppressed. And Ukrainians think that novels are part of the problem. Major Ukrainian writers are publishing essays about it. And even if you go outside there, you see it. People have been toppling statues of the great Russian writers all over the country. They’ve even made a chatbot that helps you figure out which statues you should topple.

Elif, can you tell us what Pushkinopad is?

Elif Batuman

Yeah, it’s a movement to dismantle Pushkin monuments, which has spread across Ukraine. And to my knowledge, some dozens of Pushkin monuments have been taken down or dismantled. One thing there’s a Telegram chatbot now, and if you ask it about any Russian writer, it will tell you whether that person deserves to have anything named after them in Ukraine right now. And why and why not? And the figure who has the most monuments and things named after him is Pushkin, because he’s considered the father of Russian literature and Russian literary language. So those were the first targets. And they were, so there’s been this movement. It’s mirroring that the Leninopad movement from earlier, which was taking down the Lenin monuments.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, I was curious about that because like, you know, as you say, something similar happened with Lenin.

Elif Batuman

Yeah.

Lilah Raptopoulos

When the cold war ended.

Elif Batuman

Yeah.

Lilah Raptopoulos

But Pushkin wasn’t a ruler. He was a writer.

Elif Batuman

Yeah.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Why Pushkin this time?

Elif Batuman

I think a lot of it comes down to language, to the extent to which Ukrainians were told for centuries that their language wasn’t real, that it’s a dialect of Russian, that Russian language and Russian literature are great. And I mean, when Gogol, who was born in Ukraine and spoke Ukrainian to become a great writer, he really had to move to St Petersburg and write in Russian. And Pushkin was the first person to publish him. So in a way, I mean, Pushkin is kind of like the he represents this, like, gateway of, like, the Russian literary institution that people had to pass through.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Mmm. Gogol, by the way, he’s another great. He was actually Ukrainian. But the only way for him to get published, as Elif said, was to write in Russian. So he’s considered Russian too. And that’s how empires work. They eat up everything in their path. Even if Russian writers weren’t always aligned with the monarchy, their novels still end up rebroadcasting its imperial ideology.

Elif Batuman

It sounds like a contentious claim that, like, “Oh, Russian novels are part of Russian ideology,” but it’s really not controversial or contentious. It’s quite obvious. All it is saying that works of literature are always a product of their time in their place and of their, the ideology that’s going around. And sometimes that ideology is toxic. And, you know, nobody, none of us is immune from passing on toxic, the toxic ideology that we have in us through what we write.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, yeah. Elif, I’m curious what you would recommend to somebody who’s deciding to read a Russian classic now, or an American classic now, or a British or a French classic now.

Elif Batuman

Like, think about the world now and what it looks like and what ideas about the world these books are helping, we know, what anxieties are they helping to relieve? What fantasies are they supporting? I don’t know. Like I re-read War and Peace somewhat recently, and I was really reading it as what makes all of the individual people decide to join the war. And reading it now, this time, it was just so clear to me that, you know, Prince Andrei goes to get away from his pregnant wife, and the Rostov boys go to get away from their oppressive mother. I don’t know, there’s kind of a psychoanalytic critique of war and War and Peace that I just wasn’t attuned to at all. I wasn’t looking for it. I was really thinking about the personal as being its own story that was richer and more to me, more interesting than the parts about what general said what. That was kind of the moral of War and Peace was that peace is so much more interesting than war. But I think that the moral of War and Peace is that war and peace are inextricable and that the people who do the war are the people who are in the peace, you know, and like just to not think of these things as separate realms. And also, by the same token, not to let politics sort of debase literature and have it be like, you know, “Oh, you’re just reading these frivolous novels about what’s going on in people’s houses.” Like, no, it’s like people come out of those houses and then they get a gun and then they go to some other country to shoot strangers. Like that’s what a war is. So, yeah . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right, right. Elif, thank you so much.

Elif Batuman

Thank you. Oh, it was a delight.

Lilah Raptopoulos

I’ve put Elif’s essay, which was published in The New Yorker, in the show notes. I’ve also linked to an essay Elif recommends on the topic by the Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko.

Let’s talk about what’s happening in the world of music these days. I’ve noticed some recurring trends lately. There are a few different genres from my youth that are coming back. And one of them is pop punk.

You know, pop punk. It combines the textures and tempos of ‘80s punk rock with the melodies of pop. It was big in the early 2000s, and now it’s back.

That’s Olivia Rodrigo with her hit song “Good 4 U”. It came out in 2021, and I don’t know but something about it sounds familiar.

This is “Misery Business,” by Paramore. It came out the year I graduated high school in 2007. This genre was bound to come back eventually. First, because the early 2000s is cycling back all over the place. In fashion, too, they’re calling the trend indie sleaze. And second, because pop punk and emo music is, frankly, irresistible.

Arwa Haider

There’s something that’s very appealing about the irreverence of pop punk, the energy, the spikiness, the sense of humour, the silliness. What’s really interesting now is not just that you have a new generation of contemporary artists who have their own take on that kind of energy, but there is a lot more collusion and collusion between the two generations, which I don’t think happens so much back in the day.

Lilah Raptopoulos

That’s Arwa Haider. She’s a music and culture journalist who’s a regular on the show. She writes reviews for us at the FT. I invited her on today to help explain some big trends that I’ve been seeing in music recently.

Arwa, welcome back to the show. Thank you so much for being here.

Arwa Haider

Oh, thank you so much for having me, Lilah. It’s an absolute pleasure for me.

Lilah Raptopoulos

OK. So let’s get straight into it. The first thing I’ve noticed that I’m trying to make sense of is the return of this, like, late ‘90s, early aughties pop punk emo music trend.

Arwa Haider

Yeah. Mm-hmm.

Lilah Raptopoulos

(chuckles) And I’m seeing two things happen. First, I’m seeing like the original, the ones we love, are back. So Blink 182 is on a reunion tour. Avril Lavigne came out with a new album. Fall Out Boys teasing a possible new album. Paramour is back. And then at the same time, I’m like looking at this new generation, which is a little different, but it’s, you know, Olivia Rodrigo and Machine Gun Kelly. And that, you know, on the emo side like Phoebe Bridgers is, maybe, I’m going to get in fights (laughter). I’m gonna be . . . listeners are going to fight me. But Phoebe Bridgers is kind of this generation’s Bright Eyes or Death Cab for Cutie and angst is back and weird and sad is cool again. And I’m wondering what the deal is? am I crazy? Is this happening? And why now?

Arwa Haider

Lilah, you’re not crazy. (laughter) But I would wholeheartedly say that being weird and . . . weird and sad never got out of fashion. (laughter) It has always been cool. And, I mean, you know, you’re right. There is a lot going on there. You’ve got artists who are back, and on who are getting a new waves of respect. It’s actually really nice to see that happen for someone like Avril Lavigne, I’ve got to say, who I think back in the day was really successful, but also really maligned.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, I don’t think she was really respected.

Arwa Haider

She wasn’t. And it’s really interesting to see, you know, the clamour around tours like when we were young which is in its third year later this year and that’s brings together huge acts like Blink 182, Green Day and the Offspring.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, yeah. And it feels sort of like this combination, right? We have this weird obsession with the ‘90s and early aughts, and then we also have this sort of post-Covid apocalypse angst.

Arwa Haider

Mm-hmm.

Lilah Raptopoulos

And then there’s this logistical thing happening on the other side. Like, there’s the reunion tour is, like you say, Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink 182. He started a record label that Avril Lavigne is on, and it feels kind of like they’re all helping each other make this happen.

Arwa Haider

There is a pragmatism behind it. I mean, someone like Travis Barker, of course, has also been quite instrumental in working with new waves of artists as well. And I guess that kind of carries through a lot of the sounds and influences and makes it feel like there’s a cohesion between and, you know, that original kind of late ‘90s, early noughties, spiky sound and the current wave.

Lilah Raptopoulos

There isn’t cohesion everywhere. Taking emo band like Bright Eyes and their song from 2002, “Lover I Don’t Have to Love”.

Lilah Raptopoulos

OK. Compare that to Machine Gun Kelly and his recent hit, “My Ex’s Best Friend”.

Lilah Raptopoulos

You can hear the difference. Arwa, what is this about? Like, it feels like there’s sort of this Bright Eyes, Death Cab era, these bands that sound, like, legitimately in pain from the early 2000s. And then now there’s this, like, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo era. They feel like Disney versions, (word unclear) versions of what we used to have. Is that true? Or am I just old?

Arwa Haider

Mmm. Artists now have to, like, by necessity, have to come to the scene much more fully formed. You know, back in the day, you know, a record label, a mainstream record label, would spend a certain amount of money and a certain amount of time on allowing artists to develop.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right. Figuring out who they are. Yeah.

Arwa Haider

Figure out who they are. Figure out, you know, who their audience is. That does not happen anymore. And it hasn’t happened for a long time. So artists, young, young artists are expected to come to, you know, mainstream labels if they choose to work with them, pretty much fully formed. And so, you know, you might have someone who’s had a grounding in performance elsewhere. You might have someone who’s been, like, playing independent gigs for like years and years and just already has an audience. And that can sometimes seem a little bit more manufactured, I guess. But you know, I grew up through the ‘80s and ‘90s, which were huge periods for manufactured pop music, so . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, totally. Yeah.

Arwa Haider

I don’t think it’s any different. I’ll tell you what, though.

Lilah Raptopoulos

OK.

Arwa Haider

I find it really funny with a lot of singer songwriters, contemporary singer songwriters, when I was a kid, the generation gap was that adults would find kids music too noisy and it’d be like, you know, “What’s that racket? We can’t hear you singing?” And now I, someone who’s not a kid anymore, I find it funny that when I do listen to really young singer songwriters, I’m often struck by how much I want them to sound harder and faster and louder.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

Arwa Haider

I don’t find them intense enough.

Lilah Raptopoulos

So, Arwa, this leads us perfectly into my second “What’s going on here?” question, which is I think aligns a little bit with what you were saying about having to be more fully formed now. I feel like we’ve lost our divas, like I’ve noticed that we’re making fewer huge superstars and then at the same time, like musical genres are multiplying. So there’s like more types of music and there’s fewer big stars. And maybe the easy explanation is that like media is fragmented now and the monoculture is over and it’s happening across culture and like, you know, no one’s reading the same book all at the same time. No one’s watching the same show all at the same time. But it makes me wonder, like, who will be the Prince or the Springsteen or the Madonna or the Beyoncé even of this generation? Like, is that just gone as a thing?

Arwa Haider

Mmm. I think that this is a really interesting one. It’s not the talent that’s changed. I mean, I think I genuinely, wholeheartedly believe that there is infinite talent out there. Iconic talent is out there. But as you just pointed out, the industry itself has changed seismically. And the platforms which existed, you know, for the heyday of some of the artists that you’ve mentioned, you know, they just don’t exist anymore. I mean, I just think that the sheer frenetic momentum of pop culture now and the way that we are consuming, the way that content is expected to be generated is the enemy that. You know, it’s something that I always hope and I hope that actually the digital age will encourage more. I hope our future icons in terms of, you know, globally recognised music figures will be global music figures. You know, as in not necessarily artists from the western world, you know, and, you know, it’s high time that was the case. I hope that’s changing. But yeah, I mean the industry has changed.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. The next Beyoncé will be Bad Bunny.

Arwa Haider

Mmm. Absolutely. (laughter)

Lilah Raptopoulos

Bad Bunny is, of course, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer who’s become world famous for his Latin trap and reggaeton music. I love him. I have to admit, Arwa, my executive producer Topher makes fun of me that I try to bring up Bad Bunny in every episode of the show. (laughter)

Arwa Haider

I would be disappointed if you didn’t bring up Bad Bunny. (laughter)

Lilah Raptopoulos

Thank you.

Arwa Haider

I think he’s great. You know, he’s . . . I mean, he’s actually a really good example of, you know, a very independent, spirited star who obviously, you know, still very, very much tied in with like, you know, Latin scenes. But at the same time, like quite rightly, like much more internationally recognised now and so distinctive, you know, you can’t . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

Arwa Haider

You can’t mistake those vocals.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Arwa, this was fascinating and, as always, a total delight. Thanks so much for being here.

Arwa Haider

Thank you so much. I really love speaking to you.

Lilah Raptopoulos

