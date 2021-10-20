The global drive to develop Covid-19 vaccines has been a logistical and scientific triumph. From a standing start last year, seven companies outside of China are on track to deliver more than 10bn doses in 2022, surprising many who predicted it would take years.

For some of these companies, it is also a financial bonanza. Analytics group Airfinity estimated this week that total 2022 revenue from the jabs could reach $124bn, with three-quarters of the take going to BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna. Pfizer has said its percentage profit margin on the jab is in the “high 20s”, while Moderna reported first half net earnings of $4bn on $6.3bn in sales, a ratio of 64 per cent.

Meanwhile, the three-decade quest for a malaria vaccine continues along more mundane — and less lucrative — lines for the industry. This month, GlaxoSmithKline’s RTS,S jab finally won World Health Organization approval. GSK, which says it will never get back the nearly $1bn spent on development, has pledged to supply up to 15m doses for just 5 per cent above production cost. Mass production is years away.

The contrast between the Covid-19 and malaria jabs highlights deep flaws in the vaccine development system. Compared to traditional pills, vaccinations are expensive to develop and manufacture. The safety and efficacy hurdles are high because they involve potential harm to healthy people. Customers (mostly governments) buy in bulk, and the public expects low prices. There are also huge advantages to being the first to market, deterring investment in improved or generic versions.

“We want high-tech, high-quality, perfectly effective vaccines that are as safe as the water supply and priced like a movie ticket,” says Geoffrey Porges, an analyst at SVB Leerink. “Historically, we have underinvested.”

Before the pandemic the result had been a few dominant players and a clutch of struggling would-be competitors. The industry mostly concentrated on products that could be sold in large numbers to rich countries and progress was halting. Before Covid-19, Moderna had gone a decade without an approved product. SmithKline Beecham (now part of GSK) pulled its successful Lyme disease vaccine in the early 2000s amid rising anti-vaccine sentiment. More than 20 years later, Lyme cases have multiplied to nearly 700,000 annually and Pfizer is working on a new vaccine. But it still needs additional trials.

Government intervention changed the equation during the pandemic by providing technological assistance and pre-purchase contracts. Dozens of companies jumped in or combined forces. But urgency cannot make up for decades of neglect, as the Novavax saga underscores. The Maryland company struggled for three decades without a commercial vaccine. Its first big hope, a jab for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), barely failed in a phase 3 trial and Novavax couldn’t afford another one. It ended up selling off its manufacturing arm in 2019 to raise cash.

With recent government support, Novavax came up with a Covid jab that is cheap, easy to transport and does not require extreme cold to stay effective like the mRNA-based shots from Pfizer and Moderna. But the need to rebuild its production expertise slowed the company’s regulatory submissions and its jab is still awaiting WHO approval.

That means Pfizer and Moderna are far ahead. Both groups have come under attack for selling predominantly to high-income countries that pay more. Their defenders say that rich countries got their orders in first and many developing countries prefer easy-to-distribute vaccines like Novavax’s jab.

But high profits and unequal distribution stem from our reliance on the private sector. With no way to know whether a novel infection will generate a stable market, companies seek high returns for the few diseases that do.

Moderna chief executive Stéphane Bancel argues that we now have a chance to build a fairer system. Unlike traditional jabs, which generally require the construction of a new production line, mRNA-based shots can be adapted by changing a few ingredients. “The incremental cost is much lower and the probability that the new vaccines will work is much higher,” he says. “The impact is profound.”

What is needed now is more consistent funding. Rather than throwing money around in a crisis, governments and multilateral groups should make it more profitable for companies to tackle developing country and rare diseases all the time. That way research and manufacturing expertise would be available when the whole world needs it.



