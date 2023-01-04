Welcome back to a new year with Behind the Money! We’re starting off by paying a visit to the New York Public Library to take a peek into the past. Some 300 years ago parts of Europe were in the middle of a financial revolution that quickly turned into a financial frenzy and then — a fallout. With help from the FT’s US markets editor Jennifer Hughes, we’ll learn more about the Mississippi and South Sea Company Bubbles, and what they tell us about today.

Clips from: NBC, CNBC, CBS News

Music: Georg Philipp Telemann’s Overture-Suite in B-flat Major performed by Tempesta di Mare / The Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra

Learn how to visit the New York Public Library’s exhibit, Fortune and Folly in 1720.

Further reading:

Business trends, risks and people to watch in 2023

FT writers’ predictions for the world in 2023

On Twitter, follow Jennifer Hughes (@JennHughes13) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com