Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Welcome back to a new year with Behind the Money! We’re starting off by paying a visit to the New York Public Library to take a peek into the past. Some 300 years ago parts of Europe were in the middle of a financial revolution that quickly turned into a financial frenzy and then — a fallout. With help from the FT’s US markets editor Jennifer Hughes, we’ll learn more about the Mississippi and South Sea Company Bubbles, and what they tell us about today.

Clips from: NBC, CNBC, CBS News

Music: Georg Philipp Telemann’s Overture-Suite in B-flat Major performed by Tempesta di Mare / The Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra

Learn how to visit the New York Public Library’s exhibit, Fortune and Folly in 1720.

Further reading:

Business trends, risks and people to watch in 2023

FT writers’ predictions for the world in 2023

On Twitter, follow Jennifer Hughes (@JennHughes13) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com


View our accessibility guide.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this podcast

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.