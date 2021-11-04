A severe shortage of natural gas and oil exists worldwide. Costs of heating and transportation are skyrocketing. Ordinary people cannot afford the costs of refuelling their cars or heating their homes. Yet, the Glasgow agenda focused on the use of high-cost green energy, which has proven so undependable, and inadequate.

The west begs Opec to pump more oil. Meanwhile President Joe Biden drives around Rome in a multi-vehicle motorcade, preaching renewable energy. The Russian leader Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping fail to attend COP26, and China accelerates building coal fired plants.

Has the world gone mad? COP26 is an irrational, ill-conceived clown show. It has nothing to offer, except the darkening skies from Lear jets descending on Glasgow, and word salads.

The obvious and workable solution is, first, move to natural gas in the interim; and second, accelerate the construction of clean, safe nuclear power.

Glasgow is Exhibit A for the proposition that you can be sincere and still be stupid.

Mark Fowler

Blowing Rock, NC, US