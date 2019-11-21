Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, turns against Donald Trump in an explosive impeachment testimony, Saudi Arabia marginalises global banks in the final stage of Saudi Aramco’s flotation process and GM sues rival Fiat Chrysler, claiming FCA bribed officials of the UAW union during bargaining talks with GM. Plus, the FT’s Alistair Gray explains why Walmart is thriving once again.

