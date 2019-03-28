Kazuo Hirai, who led Sony’s turnround and revival as a global entertainment powerhouse of video games and films, will step down as chairman just one year after he relinquished his role as chief executive.

The departure of Mr Hirai, who led Sony for six years from 2012 after replacing Sir Howard Stringer, is relatively unusual among Japanese companies where former chief executives often remain on the board and retain their influence for an extensive period.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Hirai said he decided to leave Sony after overseeing the leadership transition over the past year to Kenichiro Yoshida, the former chief financial officer who helped to execute the turnround plan.

“I am confident that everyone at Sony is fully aligned with Mr Yoshida’s strong leadership, and are ready to build an even brighter future for Sony,” Mr Hirai said.

Sony said its management team had asked Mr Hirai to remain as a senior adviser, although the position will be unlike Japan’s traditional advisory roles that come with drivers and private office space.

The group chairman role held by Mr Hirai will remain vacant after June. But Sony said it will nominate Shuzo Sumi from Japanese insurer Tokio Marine to become the new chair.

Mr Hirai spent much of his term as chief executive making painful restructuring decisions that led to the sale of Sony’s Vaio PC and battery businesses. Under his watch, Sony also became a target of a massive cyber attack on its US movie studio in 2014, leading to a revamp of its management team.

After a decade of missed targets, investors credit Mr Hirai for shifting Sony’s focus to a subscription-model businesses that offers recurring revenues, instead of just selling a Bravia television or a PlayStation gaming console.

Under Mr Yoshida, the company is expected to book record operating profits for the second straight year.

Mr Hirai, known to his colleagues as “Kaz”, has long stood out in corporate Japan as a chief executive who was more comfortable delivering speeches in English after spending his childhood in New York, Toronto and San Francisco.

He joined Sony after college in 1984 and began his career in the music business before moving on to head the PlayStation division in North America in the late 1990s. “I’m not an engineer. I get that,” Mr Hirai often used to say as he fielded complaints from former executives that he was not the “hardware guy” of the proper mould.