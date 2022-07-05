Is there something about hybrid work that inherently disadvantages women? According to Deloitte’s 2022 Women at Work survey, almost 60 per cent of women who work in hybrid environments say they have been excluded from important meetings and almost half say they do not have enough exposure to leaders, putting them at a disadvantage when it comes to career progression. Host Isabel Berwick is joined by the FT’s employment columnist Sarah O’Connor and US labour and equality correspondent Taylor Nicole Rogers to discuss what might be going wrong for women working in hybrid roles — and how it could be fixed.

