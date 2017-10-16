Privacy as a competitive advantage

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Years ago, I interviewed for and was offered a job at a Big Tech company that will remain nameless. I was unclear at that point how or even whether the news media would survive the digital age, and this company was looking to hire journalists — not to communicate their story to the outside world, but to help executives within the company communicate with each other.

The job literally involved embedding with one C-suiter, explaining his goals and priorities to other key players in the firm, and then bringing information about their activities back to him. I remember being struck that real, pointed conversation in such a cheery-seeming workplace, filled with open-faced young people enjoying free snacks, was so difficult.

The other thing I was struck by was the fact that I was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement at the front desk before even entering the office, saying that I wouldn’t speak about, write about, or steal anything that I saw. Even then, my journalistic sensibilities were offended, and I refused. I saw the cafeteria and not much else.

As I’ve since learned, this is the way Big Tech rolls. Privacy is important when it's theirs. And communication — with clients, the public, and each other — has tended to be done on their terms, if at all. Yet the pendulum may be swinging. The last several months of terrible press for Big Tech has created an opening for companies that can do even marginally better on the PR front than their competitors. This week in my column, I look at how IBM and Apple have used the Facebook-Google-Russia disaster to turn privacy into a competitive weapon — not only in business but in the battle against regulation in Brussels and Washington.

What Has Facebook Learned Since the 2016 Election? Sometimes, all you have to do is report the facts to tell a story. NYT’s Kevin Roose’s questions — and Facebook’s answers, or lack thereof — illuminate how much there still is to learn about what’s in their algorithmic black box.

Xi’s China Turns Back Towards Dictatorship, by my colleague Jamil Anderlini, who explains in his most recent column not only how Chinese President Xi is even more of a hardliner than you thought, but how the internet — once an important pressure valve for allowing (somewhat) free speech in China — is becoming more closed. This may be a canary in the coal mine for a larger Balkanisation of the internet globally.

Carl Icahn’s Failed Raid on Washington, by the New Yorker’s Patrick Radden Keith. This captures not only important aspects of the infamous financier’s personality, but the inside scoop on how DC lobbying in the age of Trump really works.

In these days of soaring pessimism, Rana offers the refreshing prospect that some Big Tech companies (IBM and Apple) may be hacking a way out of the jungle. Our lack of privacy is rightly a growing political concern. Let us hope Rana is right and that good practice will drive out bad.

Likewise, Rana's ironic tale of having been forced to sign a non-disclosure form on entering the premises of a tech company reminds me of my experience when I visited Hillary Clinton's campaign headquarters in Brooklyn. I was not even allowed to describe the furniture! The tension between today's mantra of transparency and Big Tech's culture of paranoid secrecy is a rich seam that I hope Rana will explore further. Consumers of the world unite! We have nothing to lose but our cognitive dissonance.

Trump’s Iran gamble won’t pay off Richard Nephew, principal deputy co-ordinator for sanctions policy at the US Department of State from 2013-2015, on the folly of Trump's decision to decertify the Iran nuclear deal. (FT)

How Big Pharma and Congress crippled the war on opioids The opioid epidemic is ravaging the US, but amid a targeted lobbying effort, Congress weakened authorities’ ability to go after drug distributors. The chief advocate of a new law that effectively stripped officials of their most potent weapon against big drug companies suspected of driving the prescription narcotics glut is Republican Rep Tom Marino — now Donald Trump’s nominee to be the nation’s drug tsar. (WaPo)

Trump faces choice between upheaval and continuity at Fed Sam Fleming on the choice facing Donald Trump, which may propel the world’s most important central bank into a potentially market-jarring change of direction when he decides on the next Federal Reserve chair. The Fed’s future leadership was one of the uncertainties lurking behind a largely benign global economic backdrop during meetings of central bankers and finance ministers in Washington over the weekend. (FT)

How Trump’s accusers view the fall of Harvey Weinstein The Republican party and conservative media are slamming Democrats over the sexual assault accusations against film producer and donor Harvey Weinstein (who has denied any nonconsensual allegations). But some of the roughly dozen women who have publicly accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct — which he has denied — are frustrated by the lack of umbrage aimed at the president of the United States. (BuzzFeed)

What Facebook did to American democracy Alexis Madrigal with a sweeping, much-talked-about take on how Facebook has eroded the informational underpinnings of democracy, and why it was so hard to see it coming. (The Atlantic)

