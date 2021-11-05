Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Biden says Opec+ risks hurting the global economic recovery by refusing to quicken oil production

https://www.ft.com/content/d6716d79-4cbd-4955-b07b-64740a4a6d5b


The White House has said Opec+ risks imperilling the global economic recovery by refusing to speed up oil production increases, and SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is facing pressure to announce a new stock buyback programme next week. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains how inflation has complicated the relationship between markets and central banks. 


White House says Opec risks imperilling economic recovery - with Derek Brower 

https://www.ft.com/content/4a2fc7b2-c963-4418-9997-d1bf203c3a35


SoftBank under pressure from investors to prop up share price

​​https://www.ft.com/content/d5fe83e9-f663-4cdb-90b6-6663683c6ba1


Global bonds rally strongly after Bank of England leaves investors ‘wrongfooted’ - with Katie Martin 

https://www.ft.com/content/a9c896fc-34a4-44a9-9499-085c3f5c40ec


The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.


