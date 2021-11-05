Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

The White House has said Opec+ risks imperilling the global economic recovery by refusing to speed up oil production increases, and SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is facing pressure to announce a new stock buyback programme next week. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains how inflation has complicated the relationship between markets and central banks.





White House says Opec risks imperilling economic recovery - with Derek Brower

SoftBank under pressure from investors to prop up share price

Global bonds rally strongly after Bank of England leaves investors ‘wrongfooted’ - with Katie Martin

