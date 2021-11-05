Bond investors and central banks
Biden says Opec+ risks hurting the global economic recovery by refusing to quicken oil production
The White House has said Opec+ risks imperilling the global economic recovery by refusing to speed up oil production increases, and SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is facing pressure to announce a new stock buyback programme next week. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains how inflation has complicated the relationship between markets and central banks.
White House says Opec risks imperilling economic recovery - with Derek Brower
SoftBank under pressure from investors to prop up share price
Global bonds rally strongly after Bank of England leaves investors ‘wrongfooted’ - with Katie Martin
