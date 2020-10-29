Will US voters decide the next president or will the decision wind up in the courts?

The columnist has written about life in Trump’s Washington for The New Yorker magazine for almost four years. As voters head to the polls to elect the next US president, Gideon Rachman talks to Glasser about what to expect on November 3 — and after, if there is not a decisive victor and the election ends up in the courts.





Review clips: C-SPAN, CNN, Reuters

