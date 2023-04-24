This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Market structures

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Elon Musk signals willingness to sacrifice Tesla margins for market share

‘Musk’s apparent willingness to see margins fall further, along with signs that the price cuts had only slightly lifted sales this year, have taken the edge off a strong rally’. With reference to the quote, analyse the implications for the price elasticity of demand of Tesla cars

In oligopoly, we refer to the kinked demand curve. Draw the curve and consider the extent to which it applies in this instance

Draw a monopoly diagram and identify the point at which 1) profit is maximised; 2) revenue is maximised; and 3) sales are maximised

Evaluate the extent to which price cuts alone will be sufficient to drive up sales volumes in the face of intense competition from other car manufacturers

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College