© Scott Olson/Getty Images
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Market structures

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Elon Musk signals willingness to sacrifice Tesla margins for market share

  • ‘Musk’s apparent willingness to see margins fall further, along with signs that the price cuts had only slightly lifted sales this year, have taken the edge off a strong rally’. With reference to the quote, analyse the implications for the price elasticity of demand of Tesla cars

  • In oligopoly, we refer to the kinked demand curve. Draw the curve and consider the extent to which it applies in this instance

  • Draw a monopoly diagram and identify the point at which 1) profit is maximised; 2) revenue is maximised; and 3) sales are maximised

  • Evaluate the extent to which price cuts alone will be sufficient to drive up sales volumes in the face of intense competition from other car manufacturers

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.