Peloton’s turmoil could be appealing
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Biotech groups face cash crunch after a ‘bloodbath’ in the stock market as investors dump shares
Dozens of biotech companies are running low on cash and face an uphill struggle to raise fresh funds, Fidelity’s little-known passive investment business Geode Capital Management surged to $1tn in assets last year. Plus, the FT’s US business editor, Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, explains why Peloton’s latest turmoil makes it an attractive acquisition target.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Bursting ‘Biotech bubble’ inflicts pain on tourist investors and innovators
Fidelity’s index fund business Geode hits $1tn in assets
Turmoil at Peloton makes it opportunistic target for Nike and Amazon
Chipotle: burrito index reflects inflationary guac attack
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published