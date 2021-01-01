Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK has fully left the EU, ending 47 years of membership. In this Brexit special, we examine the last-minute trade deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson brokered last week, the new checks and red tape that have been introduced, how Britain will use its regulatory freedoms and why the future of the United Kingdom will dominate politics in 2021. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Peter Foster and special guest Allie Renison of the Institute of Directors. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Aimee Keane. Review clips: Sky News, Parliament.

