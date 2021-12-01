This edition features these stories from ft.com

Powell signals support for quicker ‘taper’ of Fed’s bond-buying scheme

Vaccine makers split on protection against Omicron variant

UK shelves proposals to raise capital gains tax rates and cut allowance

Merck’s Covid pill secures narrow backing from US regulatory panel

