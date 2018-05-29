Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

With the US and China increasingly seeking to break free of international agreements, middle-sized countries including the UK, France and Japan find themselves facing a dilemma and an opportunity, writes Gideon Rachman. President Donald Trump's emphasis on protectionism poses an active economic threat, and his incipient isolationism suggests the US's security guarantees can no longer be relied upon.

But Gideon suggests that the middle powers should not despair. Instead they should band together to co-ordinate their positions on key issues such as trade, climate change, arms control and peace efforts in the Middle East and Asia. In this way, he writes, they can help preserve the current international order or start building alternative structures to defend liberal values.

Potential pandemic

An outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala, which has so far killed 14 people in India, may prove to be a bigger threat to world health than the recent flare up of Ebola that has hit the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Anjana Ahuja explains that world health officials have sprung into action and a vaccine is being deployed in the African case, but there is no known cure or treatment for Nipah and some prior outbreaks have had a 100 per cent death rate.

Opportunity cost

The real price Britain will pay for Brexit is far higher than the direct costs associated with leaving the EU, writes Janan Ganesh in his last opinion column from the UK. (He will start writing from Washington DC in mid-June). A generation of MPs, civil servants and public intellectuals are engaged with one open-ended mission, leaving little room for fixing productivity, building infrastructure and saving the National Health Service.

Italian deadlock

The decision by Italian president Sergio Mattarella to veto the choice of eurosceptic Paolo Savona as finance minister has set up a dangerous conflict in that country, argues Tony Barber. Barred from ruling, the populist League and Five Star parties will likely cast the next election as a fight between popular sovereignty and national self-determination on the one hand, and Brussels, Berlin, Frankfurt and their supposed lackeys in the Italian establishment on the other.

What you've been saying

Roth railed against the ‘justice agenda’ — letter by Mark Wolfgram

Philip Roth always maintained his individualism in opposition to demands for tribal loyalty to “the Jews” or the need to write about sex and relations between men and women in “the proper way”. He demanded that freedom for himself, as the most basic right of being an American, an American writer…..These freedoms are under assault by those who claim to be on the social justice left, as they demand that institutional power be brought to bear upon those that offend.

Comment from nicantonhk on Italy’s populists pull out of bid to form government

Unless the Euro is reformed immediately, there will be even more democratic attrocities like this. The Euro needs immediate reform (starting with either Germany leaving or Germany agreeing to permanent fiscal transfers). Also, the EU and its employees and agents must agree to never interfere in any sovereign states elections or media again. This is simply good practice that a civil service should not play part in black ops against its member states. It is sound governance. The treaties should be amendended forthwith to achieve this aim.

Comment from Swiss in London on Barnier warns Britain to stop playing hide and seek

I can't believe there are still people here who think we could simply walk away from the negotiations and start trading on WTO terms on March 2019. For Christ sake, forget this fantasy once and for all. Even die hard Brexiteers wouldn't want the consequences of doing so. It would be as bad as literally having no fresh food in supermarket shelves as there is no way the UK will be able to build up customs capacity in Dover for 10,000 lorries a day. Our entire food supply chain would break down, both ways.

Trust is the new currency in the surreal Venezuelan economy

Hyperinflation under Maduro makes co-operation more valuable than cash

The perils of our quest for perfection

Modern managers often act more like coaches, hoping to take us into ‘the zone’

Central banks’ loose talk about ‘symmetry’ can be dangerous

After an under-shoot, policymakers are meant to bring inflation back to target

FT View: Too many questions remain over London’s Grenfell Tower fire

The launch of the inquiry is just the first of many steps towards justice

FT View: Donald Trump strains the art of the deal

A negotiating style honed in real estate may not work in diplomacy

