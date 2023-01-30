Italy’s new rightwing government came to power promising tough action to stop people smuggled across the Mediterranean Sea from reaching Italian shores.

But with few real means to stem the flow of migrants striving to reach Europe, prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s government is instead turning up the heat on humanitarian organisations that rescue people at risk of drowning during their potentially deadly Mediterranean crossings.

In recent weeks, Rome has made it more difficult for charities like Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and SOS Méditerranée to carry out sea rescue missions. Measures include assigning ships carrying rescued migrants to ports that take many days to reach from where the most dangerous rescues occur.

Sending ships to distant northern ports is raising their fuel costs and removing them from patrol areas for long periods. New Italian protocols also require civilian search and rescue ships to seek permission to dock immediately after a single rescue, rather than looking for other distressed vessels and ferrying large batches of survivors to port.

Meloni’s government says the new steps are needed to ensure the burden of dealing with asylum seekers and irregular migrants is evenly distributed across Italy, not borne solely by poorer southern provinces.

But humanitarian groups and political analysts see the government’s tactics as intended to curb humanitarian rescues and appease its core rightwing voter base.

“NGOs are an easy target,” said Luca Barana, research fellow in migration policy at Rome’s Institute of International Affairs. “The government can show it’s tough, firm, and changing the policy tack on migration. Overall, though, the problem of migration remains unresolved.”

More than 105,000 irregular migrants landed on Italian shores in 2022, up from 67,477 in 2021 and 34,154 in 2020. Of those, just about 10 per cent were carried by the 11 NGO ships now estimated to be operating in the Mediterranean in a bid to reduce drownings.

But Meloni’s government believes NGO rescue missions — which began around eight years ago — encourages prospective migrants to attempt to cross the Mediterranean in smugglers’ precarious, overcrowded vessels. Those are crossings they now hope to deter.

“It’s a PR operation,” said Cecilia Sottilotta, a political-science professor at University for Foreigners of Perugia. “They think maybe prospective migrants will think twice before embarking on a trip if they know NGO operations are being blocked.”

Initially, Meloni’s government incensed European allies — and was rebuked by Brussels for failing to fulfil its international obligations — by refusing to allow charity ships carrying rescued migrants to dock. Those tactics led to a diplomatic spat with Paris, as SOS Mediterranee’s Ocean Viking, which was carrying around 234 people, sailed to France instead.

Now, Italy has found other less confrontational means of complicating the humanitarian rescue missions. “They have learnt from those mistakes,” said Sottilotta. “They don’t want to make a spectacle. They don’t want to do things that are blatantly illegal. They are trying to do things in a more subtle way.”

Earlier this month, MSF’s ship Geo Barents, with 72 rescued migrants aboard, was sent to Ancona, nearly 1,500km, or 4.5 days sailing, from where its crew had rescued people. This week, Geo Barents was ordered to dock at La Spezia, around 100 hours sail from the rescue site south of Malta.

“The Italian government’s goal is to find a middle way — to disrupt the activities of the NGO without provoking the kind of international backlash that unfolded before,” said Barana. “They can still say ‘we are not pushing back anyone, we are accepting everyone, no one in Europe can chastise us for not respecting our international obligations’.”

But humanitarian groups plan to challenge Italy’s new protocols, so the conflict is far from over.

“People are going to be left abandoned, left to drown,” said Juan Matias Gil, head of mission for the MSF Geo Barents. “We have no choice but to take legal measures.”