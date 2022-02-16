US and European shares rallied on Tuesday after Russia said it had begun pulling back some troops, and former Google chief executive, Eric Schmidt, is creating a $125mn fund to address problems with artificial intelligence. Plus, the FT’s US energy editor, Derek Brower, explains that US shale companies are feeling pressured to produce less oil despite rising prices.

US stocks rise after Russia says some troops returning to base

Oil’s climb towards $100 a barrel tempts US shale companies to shed restraint

Eric Schmidt creates $125mn fund for ‘hard problems’ in AI research

