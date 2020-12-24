For the surprise bonus Christmas Column, a grand slam. All you have to do is to make it.

Bidding Dealer: South Game All North East South West — — 2C NB 2D NB 3S NB 6S NB 7S

South opened a game-forcing 2C and then, by jumping to 3S, set the trump suit. North, feeling he was far too strong to bid 4S, and with no ace to show, jumped to 6S. South, merry with festive spirit, irresponsibly bid one more. West led 4♠. How should declarer tackle the hand?

At first sight, it looks as if the heart finesse will have to be right in order to make the hand, but there is a better chance. South should win and draw a second round of trumps. The 2-2 break makes the hand more relaxing but, even if trumps split 3-1, the same line should be undertaken.

South must cash A♦ and A♥ and then cross to dummy’s K♥, before laying down both K♦ and Q♦ on which he does not pitch J♣ from hand but, crucially, his two remaining hearts. Now, he can lead a third heart and ruff it high. When East’s Q♥ appears, not only does declarer know that the finesse would have failed, but he has succeeded in establishing dummy’s J♥ as a winner. Declarer can access this by playing carefully preserved 7♠ to 9♠ on the table. On J♥, he throws J♣ from hand and claims his maximum contract.