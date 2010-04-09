Camellia conundrum

As my car boot is already full of bargains in bud, I am prepared to direct you to where to find them. Until the end of April big pot-grown camellias are being sold off by one of their top growers. In Dorset Trehane Nursery has been run as an expert family business for more than 50 years. The family succession is assured and, as visitors to the early London Royal Horticultural Society flower shows know so well, the Trehanes are regular winners of the top medals. It is less well known that they hold a yearly sell-off for gardeners who are shrewd enough to head south-west down the A31 trunk road in a car with plenty of capacity. There was no room for passengers by the time I had finished packing in my plants in big 10-litre pots last weekend. Head for Wimborne in Dorset, turn off the A31 and go to nearby Hampreston, where Trehane Nursery and its stocks of blueberries and camellias are off Stapehill Road. The nursery is open every day, including Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

Outside the sale season the mature camellias, up to 5ft high, cost anything from £50 to £180. At the moment they are at half price or less, including a tempting three-for-£50 deal. Why pay for a big plant? One reason is fear of one’s own advancing age, as a small camellia will crawl along in inexpert ownership and take about seven years to make a specimen fit to stand beside the house’s front door. Another is simply impatience, excused by the fact that a little camellia in a small pot begins by looking decidedly unimpressive beside a home’s main entrance. I assure you that such plants are vastly more expensive in garden centres, let alone in London.

I have left three stunning specimens on site for the first really punchy buyer. Camellia grisjii is a species I have not seen before. It grows up to 10ft in due course and is covered in small single white flowers with a central cluster of golden stamens and a very pretty indentation to each petal’s edges. The wonder is the plant’s scent. In Trehane’s main greenhouse the three big plants are 6ft high and reduced from £180 to £80 each, at which price they are scenting the entire collection. Perhaps you know the lovely white-flowering potted shrub popularly called Rhododendron fragrantissimum. The scent from the white Camellia grisjii is almost as good. It is safest in an unheated greenhouse during winter and can then be brought into a cool conservatory when in full, gloriously scented flower. Camellias are not good house plants as they dislike high levels of heating and regularly drop their ageing flowers anyway, a nuisance near good furniture.

I have left you a few very big plants of my main impulse-buy. Camellia Free Spirit has well-shaped double dark-red flowers and an open habit of growth, which is agreeable beside a main door. It is new to the trade this year but is extremely hardy, a crucial quality outside London and other mild areas. I like its edged green leaves and the abundance of flowerbuds on my 5ft plants. They have cheered up the spring entrance to my house already.

The plants under Trehane’s cool glass are enviably fresh in flower. I asked one of their keepers which he preferred and naturally he was stuck for an answer. He came up with a very long flowering single pink, St Ewe, which is a fine williamsii hybrid and seems willing to flower from Christmas to April. From those in full flower when I visited, I was particularly taken with the shapely but semi-double, white Lily Pons and the superb double yellow Jury’s Yellow, a hardy variety which has been crawling along in my care but will have to sharpen up now that I have brought home a rival in a 10-litre pot at a price that makes all my previous weeks of watering seem expensive.

There are all sorts of little tricks to camellia growing. The most obvious is that the plants need acid soil, like azaleas or rhododendrons, and if you do not have it, you have to segregate the plants in pots full of the right compost. You also have to water them carefully. The mains water in alkaline areas will be too limey and camellias will put up with it only for a while. Their leaves then start to go yellow as the plants are unable to take up iron and other trace elements if the roots have to draw on unduly alkaline water. The best advice is to water camellias only with rainwater. The next best is to water them from the tap and when the leaves begin to look slightly yellow, start to mix the easily available compound Sequestrene into the water. It helps to unlock the iron and so forth. Do not mistake Sequestrene for a plant food. It is no such thing.

Even in acid soil, potted camellias will sometimes start to turn yellow. The reason is usually a lack of fertiliser. Give the plants a slow-release variety, available in pellets which can be scattered easily on the surface of their potted soil. I use slow-release pellets of Miracle Gro, available in the right mix for plants that insist on acid soil. One dressing in April is often enough for the whole growing season but if a yellow tinge reappears on the leaves try a second dressing in July. If it persists, the plant is probably under-watered. The soil should be kept damp, even in winter, and will not stay damp if left in hot summer sun, even for part of the day. Camellias need plenty of light if they are to set lots of the buds, which begin to be visible in the July before their spring flowering. If few appear the plant is probably underfed and underlit. Move into a more open aspect but not into one where hot full sun hits it.

Before long a big bargain-priced plant will start to become thickly rooted, even in a 30-litre pot, the maximum size which Trehane reckons to use. Watering then becomes more difficult as the water runs down past the central core of the root ball. The answer is to take the plant and soil out of the pot and cut off some of the lower roots, repotting into a same-size pot in which fresh acid compost has been added. Camellias are not difficult at all but they have simple needs which sometimes throw amateur buyers into confusion.

As you return towards London and the north with your batch of plants, digress a few miles off the M3 at Chandlers Ford and head for nearby Ampfield, home of the Hillier Gardens. Among the fine spring flowers, follow signs to the old Jermyns house, near which huge bushes of camellias have recently been looking their best. In this further area of the garden they were planted by the great Harold Hillier himself and are now more than 50 years old. They were not put in as big bargain specimens but they set the standards for what impatient gardeners can still expect. Big or small, camellia plants are capable of spectacular maturity.

Trehane Nursery, tel: +44 (0)1202-873 490,

www.trehanenursery.co.uk

Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, tel: +44 (0)1794 369 317, www3.hants.gov.uk/hilliergardens