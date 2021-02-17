Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Brazil’s coronavirus vaccine rollout beset by supply problems
Michael Pooler in São Paulo
Authorities in Rio de Janeiro and several other Brazilian cities have said they would pause some coronavirus jabs because of a shortage of vaccines, as supply bottlenecks threaten to slow the inoculation programme in Latin America’s largest nation.
A number of municipalities including Rio, home to 6.7m people, have in recent days paused first injections — or said they intend to — because of a lack of supply, with priority given to those waiting for a second shot. Salvador, home to almost 3m residents, has suspended first vaccine doses for health workers and the elderly.
“We are waiting for a new delivery from the federal government so we can proceed with the vaccination schedule in our city,” Bruno Reis, Salvador’s mayor, tweeted this week.
Globo, the Brazilian broadcaster, reported that at least five cities had part-suspended vaccinations or planned to do so in the coming days. The vaccination rollout will continue in the country’s most populous city, São Paulo.
California reports fewer than 5,000 new cases for first time since November
Peter Wells in New York
California on Wednesday reported fewer than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since early November in a further sign the state is bringing its most recent wave of the pandemic under control.
The health department revealed an additional 4,090 infections, down from 5,692 on Tuesday, and marking the smallest one-day increase in cases since November 3.
While the latest figures may reflect delays in reporting following the long weekend, the sub-5,000 milestone underscores a change in fortune compared to the worst of California's pandemic from mid-December to mid-January, when the most populous state in the US on several occasions reported single-day increases of more than 50,000 cases.
Other closely-watched metrics have also been heading in encouraging directions. The 14-day positivity rate, at 4.1 per cent, is the lowest it has been since mid-November and down from a recent high of 14 per cent in early January.
Hospitalisations, at 8,855, were below 9,000 for the first time since late November, while the number of available intensive care unit beds in the state was at its highest in just over two months.
Deaths, which tend to lag cases and hospitalisations, still remain relatively high. Authorities attributed a further 400 fatalities to coronavirus, up from a seven-week low on Tuesday of 64.
The state has administered 6.4m coronavirus vaccines, according to the health department. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as at February 16 put the total at 6.2m, or 15,719 doses per 100,000 people, which ranks it among the 20 US states with the lowest per capita vaccination rates.
News you might have missed …
Global debt surged by more than $24tn in 2020, the biggest annual increase on record, as governments around the world borrowed heavily to fund their response to the pandemic and as companies piled on new debt to build cash buffers and protect themselves from the economic downturn.
The UN secretary-general has called for a global vaccination plan supported by a taskforce to mobilise pharmaceutical groups and key industries that will aim to ensure everyone from rich to poor is immunised against Covid-19. “I am ready to galvanise the full UN system in support of these efforts,” Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.
US retail sales jumped by the most in seven months in January, as stimulus cheques from Washington of up to $600 per head encouraged low and middle-income Americans to spend in the new year. Relaxed curbs on businesses, helped by a decline in coronavirus cases, also fuelled the 5.3 per cent seasonally adjusted increase from December.
Europe’s top football leagues should be braced for a period of “deflation” in the value of their television rights, one of the sport’s biggest-spending broadcasters has warned, as the financial disruption from the pandemic deepens. Clubs in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France, Europe’s five biggest leagues, earned a combined €17bn in revenues last season, primarily through TV contracts.
A top EU court has rejected Ryanair’s legal challenges to government airline subsidies given to its rivals to help them cope with the coronavirus crisis, in a legal victory for the 27-member bloc. Judges at the General Court said that Brussels’ clearance of French and Swedish schemes did not discriminate against competitors to national flag carriers, which had received billions of euros in state aid.
Brussels is set to almost triple its orders of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine as part of an EU push to respond to the emergence of new variants and the possible need for booster shots. The European Commission is due to announce a deal for a further 150m doses of the company’s jab this year and an option for 150m more next year.
