Six hats to stand out from the crowd
Lock & Co Hatters nappa leather Agnes headband, £645
Maison Michel cannage straw Kiki hat, £565
Stephen Jones sinamay and grosgrain Granville boater, £1,350
Nerida Fraiman rose sinamay disc hat, £335
Emily-London silk Delamere pillbox, £765
Merve Bayindir embellished silk and abaca-blend Anne hat, £700, net-a-porter.com
