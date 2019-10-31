Rowena Chiu, former assistant to Harvey Weinstein, tells the story of her alleged abuse by the former Hollywood producer and discusses how to prevent non-disclosure agreements from being used to silence the victims of crime with Pilita Clark and Kate Beioley.
Contributors: Pilita Clark, business columnist, Rowena Chiu, former assistant to Harvey Weinstein, and Kate Beioley, legal correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon
