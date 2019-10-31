Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Rowena Chiu, former assistant to Harvey Weinstein, tells the story of her alleged abuse by the former Hollywood producer and discusses how to prevent non-disclosure agreements from being used to silence the victims of crime with Pilita Clark and Kate Beioley.





Contributors: Pilita Clark, business columnist, Rowena Chiu, former assistant to Harvey Weinstein, and Kate Beioley, legal correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

