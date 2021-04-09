Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

People in the UK aged under 30 are to be offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine after a link was found between rare blood clots in the brain and the AstraZeneca shot.

The UK’s medical regulator said people aged 18 to 29 should preferably be offered either the BioNTech/Pfizer or the Moderna jab as an alternative. But what does this mean for those who have already had one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine? Can you mix vaccines? Why have other countries introduced much tighter restrictions than the UK on the AstraZeneca vaccine, such as limiting it to over 60s?

Clive Cookson, the FT’s science editor, and Hannah Kuchler, our pharma correspondent, will answer your questions about vaccine rollouts across the world and emerging variants of the virus throughout the day (GMT) on Friday April 9.

Post your queries in the comments below, and our FT reporters will drop in regularly on Friday to answer them.