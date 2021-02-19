All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the only month of the year that doesn’t begin or end on the same day of the week as any other month? What’s the most southerly city in the world with a population of more than a million? Which literary biography has never been out of print since it was published in 1791? Which sitcom that began in 2011 stars a husband and wife as a parent and child? Who won a posthumous Oscar in 2009 for Best Supporting Actor? © Oli Scarff/Getty Images Who’s the producer of both of the two longest-running musicals in West End (above) history? Who, at the time of his death in 2004, was the longest-serving of the original Radio 1 DJs? What’s Britain’s biggest cancer care and support charity? What’s the only English city to have been a European Capital of Culture? What was Shakespeare’s theatre company called before it was renamed The King’s Men in 1603?

Click here for the answers