Iraq’s president has admitted that fresh elections are needed to appease the mass anti-government protests that have gripped the country, and said the prime minister planned to step down if a replacement was found.

President Barham Salih said on Thursday a bill that would allow Iraqis to go to the polls was expected to reach parliament next week, just a year after the last election. Adel Abdul Mahdi, the prime minister, would also stand down once the parties in the country’s fractious parliament had agreed an alternative candidate, he added.

“The status quo is no longer sustainable,” the president said in comments broadcast on television.

The countrywide demonstrations that began in early October and recommenced this week are the most serious civil unrest in Iraq in more than a decade.

They have been met with unprecedented aggression from state security forces as well as pro-government militants. At least 250 people have been killed in the clashes this month, marking the oil-rich nation’s most serious violence in two years, since the government announced the military defeat of the jihadist group Isis.

Angry protesters were not quelled by a package of proposed welfare reforms, and their demands have grown to call for a complete overhaul of the post-2003 sectarian based power-sharing governance. They argue this system has failed ordinary people while enriching a kleptocratic political elite.

A protest leader, who asked not to be named for fear of militia retribution, said the demonstrators were seeking a new electoral law that would “avoid quotas of parties” and “proper ground rules to build a good government”. They also want a new electoral commission, as well as UN supervision of fresh elections.

The veteran Mr Abdul Mahdi, an independent politician with ties to Shia political party, the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, was appointed as prime minister in a deal between parliamentary blocs last year. But he has made little headway on improving chronic public services, boosting the economy and tackling corruption.

Despite popular calls for his resignation and the loss of support from his key backer, Shia cleric and politician Moqtada al-Sadr, Mr Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday that he would quit his post only if it would not leave a vacuum.

Underlining how long the process of agreeing a new prime minister could be, horse-trading for Mr Abdul Mahdi’s premiership took six months after elections in May last year. He has only recently completed his cabinet.

Mr Abdul Mahdi has retained the support of parliament’s second-largest voting bloc, the Fateh coalition, which is led by militia leader turned politician Hadi al-Ameri and is closely linked to Iran-backed, state-sanctioned paramilitaries known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces. Mr Sadr’s Sairoon bloc is parliament’s biggest.

Mass mobilisation has become a regular feature of Iraqi politics even as election participation has fallen, with disillusioned people feeling that they have little say in how the country is run unless they take to the streets.

Protesters also flooded the streets in 2015 to complain about public services, and mass demonstrations erupted in Iraq’s second city Basra last year after more than 100,000 people were hospitalised with water poisoning.