All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

At which aerodrome did Neville Chamberlain arrive back in Britain in 1938 holding the agreement he’d signed with Hitler? Love-in-a-mist and black cumin are both members of which plant genus? In which Indiana steel town was Michael Jackson born? Which female member of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop created the Doctor Who theme music? What was Lord Bryon’s middle name? Which major street in Paris’s Latin Quarter runs alongside the Sorbonne and the Jardin du Luxembourg? In the 1980s and 1990s, who starred in the films Trading Places, True Lies and A Fish Called Wanda? Which bridge over the Yongding river in China is named after a 13th-century Venetian explorer? Which region of France was part of Germany between 1871 and 1919? Which four-letter word can mean both a stack and a strain?

Click here for the answers