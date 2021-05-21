All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which music venue is the home of the Royal Northern Sinfonia? What name is shared by Snoopy’s brother in Peanuts, the family dog in Rugrats and the bulldog in Tom and Jerry? Which Heinz product containing celery, carrots, peppers and gherkins used to be advertised as “the 10-second salad”? Come of Age, English Graffiti and Combat Sports were top five albums in the 2010s for which band? © Robert Picard/INA/Getty Images What’s the English name for the postwar movement in French cinema led by Jean-Luc Godard, François Truffaut (above) and others? What’s the abbreviation for the Oxford degree in which David Cameron, Ed Miliband, Shirley Williams and Stephanie Flanders all graduated? The nickname of which mysterious prisoner is also the title of the final part of Alexandre Dumas’ D’Artagnan saga? What are the first two words of the song “Beer Barrel Polka”? The first ever what began on March 15 1877 in Melbourne? Who was the first male presenter of Blue Peter?

