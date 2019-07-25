Print this page

What are the factors Britain and its allies need to consider as they weigh their response to Iran's seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz? Barney Jopson discusses the difficult waters Iran and the west must navigate to avoid a further escalation with Andrew England and Najmeh Bozorgmehr

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on World Weekly podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast