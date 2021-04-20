Blood clot concerns in J&J’s Covid vaccine risk damaging confidence in other vaccine programmes
The concerns that led to a halt in Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine rollout could damage confidence in the company’s longer-term vaccines programme, and Apple will allow the social media app Parler to return to its app store. Plus, Miguel Diaz-Canel has been confirmed as the new head of Cuba’s Communist party. The FT’s Latin America editor, Michael Stott, discusses the island’s future in the post-Castro era.
Johnson & Johnson’s Covid setback risks damaging its vaccine programme
Apple says Parler can return to App Store
Exit of Cuba’s last Castro brings curtain down on revolutionary era
UK regulator gives green light to delivery drone trials
