Blood clot concerns in J&J’s Covid vaccine risk damaging confidence in other vaccine programmes

The concerns that led to a halt in Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine rollout could damage confidence in the company’s longer-term vaccines programme, and Apple will allow the social media app Parler to return to its app store. Plus, Miguel Diaz-Canel has been confirmed as the new head of Cuba’s Communist party. The FT’s Latin America editor, Michael Stott, discusses the island’s future in the post-Castro era.





Johnson & Johnson’s Covid setback risks damaging its vaccine programme

https://www.ft.com/content/0d085dde-cc02-4bad-8bbb-e2ad498e1ebf?





Apple says Parler can return to App Store

https://www.ft.com/content/98c83613-18e9-427d-b41c-76176dcedf94?





Exit of Cuba’s last Castro brings curtain down on revolutionary era

https://www.ft.com/content/ac9e2bb1-2830-400e-921d-470f1f6f45e8?





UK regulator gives green light to delivery drone trials

https://www.ft.com/content/66487d88-a6b3-4e46-9b8a-00e38e93d3af?

