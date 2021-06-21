The 'reflation trade' has been pummelled after the Federal Reserve’s shift on inflation
Reflation trade has been pummelled after the Federal Reserve unexpectedly signalled a shift in its stance on inflation, and, European Central Bank executive Fabio Panetta says the introduction of a digital euro would boost consumers’ privacy. Plus, the FT’s innovation editor, John Thornhill, talks about the new season of the Tech Tonic podcast and its main focus, artificial intelligence.
Reflation trades pummelled as Fed shift resets markets
Digital euro will protect consumer privacy, ECB executive pledges
Tech Tonic Season 2
Today's Clubhouse discussion on artificial intelligence
