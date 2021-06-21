Print this page

The 'reflation trade' has been pummelled after the Federal Reserve’s shift on inflation

Reflation trade has been pummelled after the Federal Reserve unexpectedly signalled a shift in its stance on inflation, and, European Central Bank executive Fabio Panetta says the introduction of a digital euro would boost consumers’ privacy. Plus, the FT’s innovation editor, John Thornhill, talks about the new season of the Tech Tonic podcast and its main focus, artificial intelligence. 


Reflation trades pummelled as Fed shift resets markets

https://www.ft.com/content/2fa0c907-f597-49b2-a08d-35249d1d5a9f


Digital euro will protect consumer privacy, ECB executive pledges

https://www.ft.com/content/e59e5d61-043a-4293-8692-f8267e5984c2?


Tech Tonic Season 2

https://www.ft.com/tech-tonic


Today's Clubhouse discussion on artificial intelligence

https://www.clubhouse.com/join/FinancialTimes/MLICXXgQ/PAwJ017M


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast