The 'reflation trade' has been pummelled after the Federal Reserve’s shift on inflation

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Reflation trade has been pummelled after the Federal Reserve unexpectedly signalled a shift in its stance on inflation, and, European Central Bank executive Fabio Panetta says the introduction of a digital euro would boost consumers’ privacy. Plus, the FT’s innovation editor, John Thornhill, talks about the new season of the Tech Tonic podcast and its main focus, artificial intelligence.





Reflation trades pummelled as Fed shift resets markets

https://www.ft.com/content/2fa0c907-f597-49b2-a08d-35249d1d5a9f





Digital euro will protect consumer privacy, ECB executive pledges

https://www.ft.com/content/e59e5d61-043a-4293-8692-f8267e5984c2?





Tech Tonic Season 2

https://www.ft.com/tech-tonic





Today's Clubhouse discussion on artificial intelligence

https://www.clubhouse.com/join/FinancialTimes/MLICXXgQ/PAwJ017M

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.