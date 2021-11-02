The UK government is seeking to appoint new external legal advisers in preparation for a possible overhaul of Northern Ireland’s controversial post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The move to find fresh legal advice will fuel expectations that ministers are preparing to use the Article 16 safeguard mechanism to try to fundamentally rewrite the deal, which has soured EU-UK relations since it came into force last January.

Two people with knowledge of internal Whitehall discussions said the government was seeking the new legal advisers to enable Suella Braverman, the UK attorney-general, to provide legal opinions supporting the government’s plans.

They added that the move had been instigated because of fears that existing external advisers would not be prepared to back the government’s plans to use Article 16 as a backdoor to rewriting the deal. “They want to leave Braverman free to opine without there being any conflicting advice out there,” one added.

Downing Street said it was “untrue” to suggest that Lord Frost was standing down existing legal advisers. “It is normal practice to commission legal advice from a wide range of sources on matters of this significance.”

Any UK decision to trigger Article 16 as a way of fundamentally changing the terms of the Protocol would set off a legal battle with Brussels. According to the Protocol, which was negotiated by Boris Johnson in October 2019 and came into force in January 2021, Northern Ireland must follow all EU rules for goods, creating a trade border in the Irish Sea.

Article 16 allows either side to take unilateral “safeguard measures” if the Protocol causes “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties”, but these must be kept to what is “strictly necessary . . . to remedy the situation”.

In July, Frost set out a plan to fundamentally rewrite the deal, arguing the Protocol was “not sustainable” in the long term because it had created too much economic and societal disruption in the UK. Talks are taking place in Brussels to try to resolve differences over the deal, but London has warned that the disruption it has caused is sufficient to trigger Article 16.

The insiders said the move to find fresh legal advice appeared to point to a UK plan to use the measure to secure a broad suspension of the Protocol, including key sections of the deal that leave the region subject to EU jurisdiction on goods trade.

James Webber, a partner at law firm Shearman & Sterling, who has advised Brexiters on legal issues surrounding the Protocol, said it was reasonable for the government to diversify its legal pool.

“It makes a lot of sense to go out and get views from a range of public international lawyers. The Government naturally will want to structure any use of Article 16 to be as robust as possible before a future arbitration panel” he said.

Other legal experts said that Article 16 was used as a means to fundamentally reset the Protocol, rather than address limited and identifiable defects, the government could struggle to make its case.

George Peretz QC, a public and trade law barrister at Monckton Chambers, said the government’s argument would be weakened by it having knowingly signed up to a deal that in effect put Northern Ireland in the EU’s customs territory and regulatory zone for goods.

“It would make no sense for parties to agree to a provision that allowed either of them to escape key obligations in certain circumstances if [they] included things that were very likely or certain to happen,” he said.

Sir Jonathan Jones, the former head of the UK government’s legal department who quit last year after the government admitted it planned to breach international law over the Protocol, said the search for new advisers would not necessarily lead to better advice.

“It’s a very bad sign if any client has to start shopping around for advice because they don’t like the advice they’re already consistently being given. It’s not the best way to produce authoritative, accurate legal advice,” he said.