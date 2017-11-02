Gavin Williamson’s audacious bid to represent the Tories’ future

Gavin Williamson is now one to watch in British politics. Theresa May’s decision to appoint the former chief whip as defence secretary is bold, given her government’s lack of a majority and the highly complex and contentious Brexit legislation soon to be debated in the House of Commons. Although some MPs are unhappy about what they judge to be self-promotion (the tea-room reactions have been pungent), they will also be aware that Mr Williamson has handily put himself at the centre of the party’s hopes to renew itself.

In the wake of Sir Michael Fallon’s abrupt resignation on Wednesday evening, the prime minister had a choice: should she have appointed an uncontroversial figure who will not rock the boat? Or begin bringing forward new talent in order to tee up the next generation of Conservative leaders? By choosing Mr Williamson, she plumped for the latter. The prime minister might judge that her time in Downing Street is limited and is helping to roll the pitch for the revitalisation that the Conservatives desperately need.

The highly-ambitious 41-year-old has grown as a (some say self-mythologising) figure at the centre of Commons intrigues, not least well known for the tarantula that lived on his desk while he was chief whip. Mr Williamson was a confidant of David Cameron, who then effortlessly moved into Mrs May’s small inner circle after the EU referendum. He has successful killed off several leadership coups in recent months and ensured the Tories have not lost a vote since June’s election. Now he has expertly inserted himself into high office, gaining a useful cabinet platform to introduce himself to the nation.

The danger for Mr Williamson is that he will be tainted with the air of incompetence surrounding the May government

Mr Williamson will want to present himself as the ringleader of the next generation of Tory leaders. The first public hint of this was seen at the party’s conference in Manchester last month. Chief whips are not normally known for giving keynote speeches, yet Mr Williamson spoke just before Mrs May and presented a mini-talent show of new MPs, such as Kemi Badenoch from Saffron Walden and Ben Bradley from Mansfield. The message was: these people are the future and I could be their leader.

The danger for Mr Williamson, however, is that he will be tainted with the air of incompetence surrounding the May government. The growing scandal over sexual harassment in Westminster risks the whole administration. Many ministers fear Sir Michael will not be the only person to leave the cabinet and that the saga is being handled badly.

The danger for Mrs May, Mr Williamson, and all around the prime minister, is that the growing furore over sexual harassment in Westminster rolls on and on, with each fresh revelation about Conservatives behaving badly chipping away at her authority. Mr Williamson might have moved from Cameroon to Mayite, but becoming a Williamsonite will be much harder.

sebastian.payne@ft.com